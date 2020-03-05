Texas Tech Human Resources and Staff Senate hosted a spring learning series session to provide information about burnout in the workplace on Thursday.
The session took place at the Student Union Building in the Mesa Room. The learning series sessions are for faculty and staff, MaClay Buie, lead specialist for Human Resources, said. The session on Thursday was about shielding oneself from burnout.
"Our goal with this event is to provide learning opportunities for faculty and staff," Buie said. "We've been doing topics around emotional and mental health."
The topics are interesting because they are relatable to anyone, Buie said. The guest speakers Tech hosts are experts in their field and are happy to share their advice.
Amanda Wheeler, a counselor at the Student Counseling Center, was the guest speaker for the event. She graduated from Tech with her undergraduate and graduate degrees. Her work is with students who struggle with identity or have mental health concerns, and she also teaches students, faculty and staff about mental health issues.
“The goal for this session is to teach about burnout and how to prevent yourself from burning out,” Wheeler said. “It is also about just taking care of yourself.”
This event is exciting because it helps people, Wheeler said. The takeaway is to take care of oneself and look out for signs of burnout.
“Our health is really important,” Wheeler said. “We can only serve people if we can serve ourselves.”
Burnout is a syndrome created as the result of unsuccessfully managed chronic workplace stress, according to and defined by the ICD-11.
During the event, Wheeler went over what burnout is, how burnout is different than stress, what the signs and causes of burnout are and how to shield oneself from burning out. She also went over how to help others recover from burnout.
Tori Coleman, the program coordinator at the University Career Center, attended the event.
This lecture provided a significant amount of information, Coleman said. The biggest takeaway was the differences between stress and burnout.
“I initially came to this session because a co-worker invited me,” Coleman said. “I think it was overall really informative.”
A lot of people could relate to the topic at the session, Coleman said. It would be helpful for all faculty and staff to hear what was said.
"We've really expanded the number of people that we've had with these recent topics," Maclay from human resources said. "So, I think we're getting at what people want to hear."
There are three learning series sessions every semester, Maclay said. The learning series also takes place in the summer.
"It is so exciting to develop new topics," Maclay said. "Getting with experts on campus and making series that can help everyone is really exciting."
Overall, the series has been successful, Maclay said. Human Resources and the State Senate welcome faculty and staff to continue attending and learning about topics that can help them in their everyday life.
"Faculty and staff are pouring insight into our students," MaClay said. "So, we want to help pour insight into them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.