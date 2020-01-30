For graduating seniors, it can be difficult to keep track of what needs to be done before the big day whether that be May 15 or 16.
The Texas Tech Alumni Association and Tech commencement team will host a graduation fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18-20 at the McKenzie Merket Alumni Center. At the fair, students can order everything necessary for graduation. The alumni association will be running booths allowing students to order caps, gowns, invitations and even rings, according to the alumni website.
Randilyn Saenz, a junior PR major and student alumni board member who will be helping at the ring booth, stated this will be graduating seniors’ last chance to order rings in time for ring ceremony which will be held April 20-23. After ordering their rings, students will be sent an email providing more information about ring ceremony and the specific dates which they will need to attend.
Texas Tech has been offering the official class ring since 1999. The ring can come in a variety of metals and has become a tradition at Tech. The ring ceremony includes a presentation of the ring by Lawrence Schovanec, president of Tech, followed by a ringing of the victory bells by the president of the Saddle Tramps. Alternative graduation rings are available at various jewelers around Lubbock, Saenz said.
If seniors are unable to attend the graduation fair, orders for caps and gowns will be available online directly following the fair, Dixon said. Students are able to order rings and invitations online at any time at the Alumni center website found here, and Texas Tech Commencement website found here.
“If I were to give advice about what to take out of commencement I would say celebrate with your friends and family and cherish the moment,” Commencement Coordinator Aimee Dixon said.
She also said that any student still struggling with graduation is welcome to reach out to her at commencement@ttu.edu.
Students have also recently received in their emails information on how to sign up for yearbook photos. This process is happening next week, so it is important for students to sign up for spots as they go quickly, according to the email from La Ventana. Students can secure their yearbook from the La Ventana Website here.
Students are required to RSVP if they plan on attending through a system that will go live in April called Marching Order, Heard said. The system will email all students and encourage them to RSVP and fill out how their name will be printed on their diploma.
Knowing the date of graduation is probably one of the most important parts of the process. Following are the dates and times of graduation for all colleges at Tech, according to the Tech commencement website.
At 2:30 p.m. on May 15, 2020:
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Education
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
At 7:30 p.m. on May 15, 2020:
- Graduate School
At 9 a.m. on May 16, 2020:
- College of Architecture
- College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
- Rawls College of Business
- College of Media and Communication
At 1:30 p.m. on May 16, 2020:
- Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering
- Honors College
- College of Human Sciences
- University Programs
- Wind Energy
When arriving at graduation, students must arrive at least an hour early and prepared as there is no dress rehearsal. Students should bring their cap and gown along with any other chords and sashes from various organizations.
“Enjoy it,” Senior Director of Advising and Recruiting for the College of Media & Communication Julia Heard said. “Don’t over-stress.”
She said getting plenty of rest and arriving early is the best approach for graduation and that having everything prepared the night before and leaving bags at home makes the whole process much easier.
Following the graduation students are invited to receptions hosted by their respective colleges details which are listed following, according to the Tech commencement website college receptions section.
- College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
Animal and Food Sciences Building, Room 101
- College of Architecture
Architecture Gallery, 1st Floor of College of Architecture
- College of Arts & Sciences
Foyer Area of Room 104, Holden Hall
- Rawls College of Business
McCoy Atrium, 1st Floor of Rawls College of Business
- College of Education
Diploma Distribution, First Floor Staircase, College of Education
- Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering
101 Livermore Center
- College of Human Sciences
El Centro, Human Sciences Building
- College of Media & Communication
Ballroom, Student Union Building
- J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts
Theatre Arts Foyer
- University Studies, Wind Energy
Matador Room, Student Union Building Faculty Assembly
