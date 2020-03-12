Christine Self, associate director of Texas Tech Parent and Family Relations, said they are currently working with Break Shuttle to reassess the plans for returning to Lubbock following the announcement of modifications of the schedule following the COVID-19 plan to extend spring break by a week and move all classes online starting March 30.
“And so, our biggest message would be to those who have purchased tickets to stay tuned and look for an email from break shuttle and talking about options, as well as an email from Parent and Family Relations talking about their return plans,” she said.
The shuttle is still on schedule to leave on Saturday morning.
For more updates on COVID-19, check back on our website at dailytoreador.com/news/coronavirus-thread.
