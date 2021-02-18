At 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18, the Southwest Power Pool, which is currently supplying the local electric grid at Lubbock Power and Light, removed the Energy Emergency Alert made on Wednesday night due to the elevation to Level 2 conditions, according to a release from City of Lubbock today.
According to the release, SPP continues to maintain conservation mode while continuing to bring more generators online to meet the demand for electricity without having to issue controlled rotating outages for the region.
LP&L, as well as area electric providers, urge all customers to continue conserving electricity for the next 24 hours despite the removal of the alert. The winter storm is expected to subside on Friday, which will lessen the load on the grid. So far, the grid is performing well and does not seem to be overloaded as the demand for electricity continues to put a strain on the grid at home and across the region, according to the release.
Severe weather conditions, alongside the curtailed power generation in this region, caused electric reserve margins to reach a critical point on Tuesday, requiring SPP to instruct all utilities in the regional power grid to perform controlled rotating outages.
These outages lasted for 15 minutes early Monday afternoon and from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, causing inconveniences to some households. Other than the crucial outages made to reduce the load, smaller and scattered outages are also recorded throughout the last three days, as the storm caused damage to the equipment on the electrical grids, according to the release.
The strain the SPP grid will continue to be a problem until the winter storm passes, as stated by electric load forecasts in the release. Outages were prevented thanks to the amount of power consumed during key hours on Wednesday and Thursday dropping in the region.
David McCalla, executive director of LP&L, said the company is grateful for their customers stepping up and doing their part to cut back on electric usage during the challenging time, according to the release.
The LP&L grid continues to perform at a high level, and with the efforts of customers and the additional generation capacity coming online in the regional grid, they have a pathway to finish out this historic winter storm without being called on to enact further controlled rotating outages, McCalla said.
LP&L acknowledges that people in the region still need to perform their daily tasks but continues to stress the importance of taking conservation efforts seriously, according to the release. Customers are encouraged to perform daily household tasks like washing dishes or doing laundry when the system-wide electric usage is low, preferably during the afternoon until 5 p.m. Doing these heavy tasks during low consumption hours can help lessen the burden on the system when the hours of high consumption hit.
Outside of these hours, conservation efforts are still greatly encouraged.
All updates will be made to customers as soon as it is available while LP&L continues to monitor the weather and grid conditions, according to the release.
