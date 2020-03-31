The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department announced it will be modifying its operational hours with respect to COVID-19 concerns in a news release on Tuesday.
The City's North Avenue P Landfill will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays only, while the City of Lubbock's West Texas Regional Disposal Facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, according to the release.
In addition to changing operational hours, the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department is asking citizens to bag and tie their household trash before being placed in a dumpster or cart to provide an extra layer of safety for those collecting trash amid COVID-19 concerns, according to the release.
