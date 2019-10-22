Members of the Texas Tech Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work hosted a talk on immigration to address common concerns in society on Tuesday.
Nadia Flores-Yeffal, associate professor of sociology, started the conversation, which was hosted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Playa Room of the Student Union Building, by explaining how many immigrants reside in the United States.
“In total, we have about 43 million immigrants in the United States,” Flores-Yeffal said. “But the important part here is how, to what extent? About a quarter of them are undocumented.”
The more undocumented immigrants in an area, the fewer instances of homicide, robberies, aggravated assault and rape will occur in said area, according to Criminology, a peer-reviewed report.
A key reason undocumented people avoid such heinous crimes is because they do not want to get themselves or their community in trouble, Flores-Yeffal said. Immigrants often end up in the United States as unskilled workers to fulfill the demand created by companies.
“So, migrants are going to come, no matter what, as long as you have a demand,” she said. “Even if you build a wall or anything you want to do, if employers continue to hire workers, they’re going to continue to come, and they’re going to find a way to do it.”
Undocumented people contribute to the economy in a number of ways, Flores-Yeffal said, including paying taxes taxes.
Regarding a Pew Research Center report, Flores-Yeffal said undocumented people pay property, personal income and sales taxes in a number of states, not just “hub” cities, such as Houston and Los Angeles, where many immigrants arrive.
Immigrants are important for the overall health of the United States because young people are needed to care for the older, baby boomer generation, Flores-Yeffal said.
Regarding information from the Office of Homeland Security, Flores-Yeffal said gaining the correct documentation in the United States is no simple feat, as people need to go through family, employment or asylum. She said the process typically takes years.
“This is because there are arguments in Congress and Senate,” Flores-Yeffal said.
A change in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Law recently complicated matters for undocumented people, as no new people may enroll for work and study privileges, while current members must pay a renewal fee every two years, Flores-Yeffal said.
Margaret Matheny, a junior anthropology major from Dallas, said Tech students can help undocumented people by simply acting as an ally.
“So, it’s a process,” Matheny said. “It’s based on trust, consistency and accountability.”
It is important to value a person’s trust when they decide to share the fact that they are undocumented, Matheny said.
“It’s totally OK to say, ‘I don’t know the answer, can I ask someone that does?’” Matheny said. “And asking their permission to find resources for them is really important because maybe they’re not ready for other people to know.”
Yessenia Duran, a senior finance and marketing major from Guanajuato, Mexico, and the president of Tech’s Define American Chapter, said the organization focuses on promoting change through storytelling and providing education to give people a more realistic view on immigration.
“We believe that a lot of people are unaware of the different policies and the different things, laws that have to do with immigration, and that’s why they formulate different ideas,” Duran said. “So, as long as we can educate them on what’s true and what’s not, then they don’t have those loose ideas. Now, they have a true idea of what immigration is in the United States.”
