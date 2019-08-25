There are multiple worries incoming and current college students ponder as the new school year begins. For some, the idea of interacting with multiple new people can be daunting.
Regardless of the severity, a student’s nervousness to tackle social situations while in college could be a sign of social anxiety. Depending on the person, social anxiety could appear in a variety of ways.
Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Department of Psychiatry chair, said whether one is currently attending or is transitioning to college, social anxiety is an expected issue.
“It is totally typical and appropriate to have some concerns about what’s that going to look like, how to navigate that, question what kind of supports you might need to help you through that transition,” she said regarding how some incoming college students develop some form of social anxiety. “We don’t want to pathologize that.”
Regarding the different types of mental stress students can face, Wakefield said social anxiety is normal among college students.
“Anxiety is one of the more common set of symptoms that we see in college-aged kids,” she said.
Despite the negative connotation, Wakefield said social anxiety can influence one to resolve stressful situations within his or her life. When the anxiety becomes functionally impairing, she said one needs to address it in a different way.
Social anxiety can manifest in a number if different ways.
“The first thing I would think that we see people do is avoid anxiety-provoking situations,” she said. “Another sign is really getting overwhelmed very quickly and showing physical symptoms of that.”
After getting overwhelmed, a person with social anxiety may start breathing fast, talking fast or sweating, Wakefield said. The mental stress of anxiety and its symptoms can have different effects on a student’s lifestyle and learning.
Christy Chapman, Board Certified Behavior Analyst at the Tech Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research, said social anxiety can impact multiple aspects of one’s life.
“It can really impact them socially and academically,” she said. “It can really interfere with their performance at work and at school. Especially if they are someone who just wants to be really solitary and they prefer to be alone, that can make it really hard to have the college experience.”
Whether it be provoking worry, panic or a lack of confidence, Chapman said social anxiety can cause different negative feelings and influence one to not socialize.
“People who have a lot of that social anxiety may have headaches, stomachaches, other kinds of sickness,” she said regarding other physical symptoms. “That may really impact their academics because they might not be able to go to class, or they might have a hard time doing homework because they are so anxious.”
Avoiding public outings is a major sign of social anxiety among college students, Chapman said. When a college student just wants to remain in their dorm room, she said they can be become isolated and lonely, which can lead to depression and sometimes increased suicide risk.
Social anxiety may be difficult to pinpoint, as one could have different internal feelings that others may not notice.
“It can be internal because of all the feelings that you’re having,” Chapman said. “With some people, you would not realize because they get good at hiding it. But a lot of them, you will start to see a lot of those physical symptoms present.”
If one is dealing with a lot of anxiety, utilizing breathing techniques, listening to calming music or using fidget items can be beneficial, Chapman said.
In addition to personal techniques a student may utilize to alleviate the anxiety, other resources, whether they be on campus or not, may be helpful.
Austin Wade, staff psychologist at the Tech Student Counseling Center, said simply being engaged on campus may be enough for someone to feel comfortable with the college experience. He said counselors like to stress that dealing with social anxiety typically consists of working with one’s confidence, not one’s social skills.
“Involvement on campus or with local clubs or groups really does help,” he said. “It stands to logical reason that ‘I need to get involved in order to be around the folks I feel comfortable with.’”
Students need to figure out the places on campus where they can be engaged and form relationships, Wade said. If a student is worried about how they are perceived by others, he said one needs to understand that almost everyone is uncomfortable with the transition to college and the campus atmosphere.
Wade said approaching feared social situations is a technique he and other counselors have students utilize to overcome social anxiety. He said avoiding the uncomfortable situation is not as beneficial as one may think.
“Borrowing from substantial research suggesting that when we avoid a feared situation or stimulus, we actually strengthen that fear we experience with that stimulus,” he said. “Despite the discomfort we experience, when we approach the situation, sit with that discomfort and prove to ourselves that we can handle that discomfort, we begin to feel more competent and confident that we are able to handle that feared situation.”
Services, such as those provided at the SCC, consist of figuring out the source of the anxiety and finding ways to resolve the issue, Wade said. For those in need of professional help, he said the SCC is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday in Room 201 of the Tech Student Wellness Center located at Flint Avenue and Main Street.
The walk-in clinic hours, which are from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the MindSpa, which is a relaxation room a student can reserve for about an hour, and online educational videos are just some of the services Wade said the SCC provides Tech students. He said group therapy sessions are services that are very beneficial for those facing social anxiety.
“There’s a lot of different types of group therapy options, and any of those are going to be great,” he said. “Getting in a room with a group of people in a controlled, safe setting can be really beneficial.”
For more information about the SCC and its services, visit the center’s website.
