Update at 6:03 p.m. on Oct. 26
Lubbock Fire Rescue Shaun Fogerson said LPD received a call regarding the crash at approximately 3:58 p.m. in the backyard of a house in the 200 block of East 37th Street. He said LFR notified of the single-engine Cessna crashing into the backward.
There has been one fatality within the plane, Fogerson said. The number of people on the plane, which can hold one to six people, is unknown.
There were no injuries on the ground, and there was damage to a fence in the backyard, Fogerson said.
Electrical and natural gas utilities are under control, Fogerson said. Crews are on the scene to prevent any further threats to the structures.
"At approximately 4:18 p.m., the [Federal Aviation Administration], the FBI and [Transportation Security Administration] were notified and responded to the scene immediately," he said. "The scene is currently under their control."
LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell said the Department of Homeland Security and the LPD's mobile operation center also are on scene.
"But right now, our role is to go out and just assist the Lubbock Fire Department and the FAA investigation," he said.
Regarding the area around the crash, Fogerson said it will be shutdown until the agency's investigation is finished. Federal agencies would be able to provide information on the cause of the crash after the investigation.
"At this time, we know that the aircraft was in contact with a Lubbock tower, but an emergency had not been declared by the aircraft," he said.
Original Story:
Information from the Lubbock Police Department police desk confirmed a small plane crashed near 38th Street and Avenue A Monday evening.
Emergency units are on scene. More information to be released.
