Tulips will begin to bloom all around Texas Tech’s campus, welcoming students back for the spring.
Tech’s campus beautification effort began in 1938 under former President Bradford Knapp’s initiative. Knapp declared that one day each spring would be dedicated to beautification efforts, according to The Southwest Collection’s Arbor Day news release.
Faculty, staff and over 1,000 members of student organizations participated in the planting of 20,000 trees and shrubs on March 2, 1938, the very first Arbor Day at Tech.
Arbor Day traditions continued for 10 years after the first event until funds became available for the expansion of a maintenance program dedicated to furthering transformation and beautification of the campus. Elo Urbanovsky was hired as Tech’s landscape architect in the newly funded maintenance program, and in his time, the campus saw significant enhancements to the campus’ aesthetic.
Assistant director of grounds maintenance Mike Quartaro is a Tech alumni and certified arborist. He has been in the landscape business and green industry for nearly 50 years and takes care of everything green on campus.
“We have our campus beautification that we spend a pretty healthy amount on just to keep our campus pretty,” Quartaro said. “That’s our front door for all of our students, parents and visitors to come see. That’s the first thing they see, is what our campus looks like. The second thing is our buildings and everything else, so we want to have a pretty front door for everybody to walk in.”
Tech hires a broker who orders about 60,000 tulips bulbs from Netherland Bulb Company, a wholesale supplier of premium Dutch bulbs and bare root perennials grown and shipped from their farms and packing facilities in Holland, according to the Netherland Bulb Company website.
Tulip bulbs are ordered in late July-early August 2021, and they are delivered late October. The grounds maintenance team begins planting the tulips around the second week of November and are finished planting before Thanksgiving.
“We start planting them around November 10. We have to wait for our violas and cabbage to come in, and then we start planting them,” Quartaro said. “For the students, a lot of brides, or future brides like to take their wedding pictures around the tulips and like to know when they will bloom. It’s sort of hard to figure out. It just depends on how many cold days we get, sometimes they come up a little bit earlier. Right around spring break, you will see a good flush of tulips all over campus.”
Quartaro said that when planting the tulips, his maintenance team has a plan where they know where all the plant material is going. He said wherever you see kale or cabbage or violas in, there’s a tulip growing at the bottom of that.
“After the tulips have already bloomed, and they died, grounds and maintenance, I think they go and dig those out and then we put in a different plant that stays red for the entire summer and spring time,” Student Activities Board President Colin Owens said.
SAB coordinates Arbor Day traditions and activities, which involve the replanting of red tulips at the end of the spring semester.
“We typically do all along the memorial circle and that front entry way, there’s a big flower bed that we plant in,” Owens said. “Then we also do some planting over along the engineering key and also in front of the administration building and around other parts of campus, but kind of in that centralized memorial circle area.”
At the Arbor Day event, SAB will host a “plant a succulent” event and another plant-based event in memorial circle that will be free for students with a student ID, Owens said. SAB will also be giving out free t-shirts to those with a student ID while supplies last. Those participating in the planting process will be guaranteed a free shirt.
Tech plants bright red and yellow tulips across campus grounds stretching from Memorial circle, outside of residences halls and more.
“I feel like the red just signifies Texas Tech and planting them beautifies the campus and makes the campus look a lot better and more inviting to students,” Owens said. “A lot of touring happens in the summer around campus and being able to have a beautiful campus is something that they see when they come to Tech, so if you’re able to join in on making it beautiful, it is more of a college experience.”
In the past, planting participants had to have been part of a group, but since then, this has changed. Now, registration is open for groups and also individuals. However, those who would like to participate must be registered because about 2,000 students come out to the planting event.
Faculty, staff, students and organizations who are interested in participating in the Arbor Day planting process may sign up at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/arborday.php. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 in memorial circle. For further information, contact SAB at (806) 742-4708.
“Getting involved is really important,” Owens said. “It just shows the grounds and maintenance crew and everyone around Texas Tech that you are excited to be a Red Raider, and you are excited to kind of beautify campus and get it ready for other people to see.”
