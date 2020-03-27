In a news release on Friday, the City of Lubbock confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 associated with Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to these cases, the City of Lubbock Health Department is investigating and awaiting the results of three more suspected cases, according to the release. All cases were identified through the contact investigation and screening processes that have spanned over the course of the last two days.
Additional testing and screening will be provided in the coming days, according to the release.
Control measures have been recommended for the facility by the health department and state regulatory agencies in light of the discovery of additional cases of COVID-19, according to the release. On Thursday, facility received an additional supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The City of Lubbock Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management are currently seeking to provide additional resources and support to the facility in order to contain any further transmission of COVID-19 to staff and residence, according to the release.
The City of Lubbock will further discuss these cases at a news conference on Friday at 6 p.m., according to the release.
