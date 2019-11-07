The Silent Wings Museum has invited the Lubbock community to celebrate the lives of past and present veterans this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The museum is offering free admission to the public and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a City of Lubbock news release. The ceremonial aspects of the celebration begin at 11 a.m.
The ceremony at the museum includes several speakers, including Mayor Pro. Tem Jeff Griffith who will deliver the Veterans Day Proclamation, according to the news release. Ron Milam will be the Master of Ceremonies.
In addition, Jerry Serrano will be performing Taps and Jack Woodville London, Military Writers Society of America’s “Writer of the Year,” will be the guest speaker, according to the news release. London will also be hosting a book signing.
Activities for children will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 5 p.m., according to the news release.
Also, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army relief truck will be presented at the museum, according to the news release.
Light refreshments will be served throughout the event, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.