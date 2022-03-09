Tattoos are a common body modification that have transitioned meanings throughout the years, ranging from cultural, class and personal decisions.
Although widely accepted today, there is still a stigma surrounding tattoos. Those in opposition deem them unprofessional or see them in a negative light; however, individuals with tattoos still find themselves working in professional settings or working as tattoo artists making a living off of their art.
Tattooing as a form of self expression stems beyond an individual presenting themselves, Jack Wood, a graduate teaching assistant in the communication studies department, said. When an individual gets a tattoo, they inherently brand and associate themselves with tattoo culture. This concept creates a sense of identity and individuality.
“The more people exist under marketization, the more people not only have to self-brand themselves professionally, but also personally,” Wood said. “‘I’m different from this person because of this’ or ‘I’m interesting this way so you should date me.’ You got to take in the sociology of why people are commodifying their bodies and why they feel the need to do this. I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all to get tatted.”
Wood served eight years in the Marines before moving on to bartending during his undergraduate studies. At these occupations compared to his work now as an instructor, Wood said it was more than common to see colleagues tatted up at work.
“Before I hadn’t really worked in many professional fields,” Wood said. “My main source of income was my occupation in the military and a military member without a tattoo is kind of rare, weird even. During undergrad, my I supported myself through bartending and who cares about tattoos there? In fact, they want you to have tattoos. Now that I’ve gone through professional interviews, I definitely try and hide my tattoos because you don’t know if people have a prejudice about it.”
One part of the negative stigma with tattoos includes underlying messages of subtle classism. This part of the stigma has individuals associate tattoos with the lower class. Wood said he keeps in mind other individuals’ negative associations with tattoos and doesn’t immediately show off his tattoos to his students.
“Most of my students that I teach here are going to be middle class to upper middle class,” Wood said. “But that’s just a part of the institution, and with that being said, I have not really seen that many students with tattoos. They all come from a different upbringing where it’s mostly based on professionalism compared to where I came from. Because of that, I don’t want to come out the gate showing my tattoos and have these students think I’m some ex-con.”
One argument about tattoo artists is how tattooing is not a reliable source of income. Tattoo artist Bridgette Castillo from Stay True Tattoo said tattooing puts money in their pockets just like any other job.
“We make enough money to get cars, houses, travel, you name it,” Castillo said. “It’s pretty much a full-on profession no matter what. It’s 2022. You should be a little more open minded. The art has gotten more intricate and it’s really a true form of art.”
Another stigma associated with tattoos is the idea that tattoos make women less feminine. Castillo said women do not lose their femininity because of tattoos but rather express it through them and present their strength for enduring the needle.
“There’s a lot of women (who get tattoos) and even have the strength to get exciting and really big pieces,” Castillo said. “These women are still very pretty and some don’t even feel pretty until they get their tattoos.”
Before teaching at Texas Tech, Bethany White, teaching assistant for fundamentals of communication and instructor of record for public speaking, said when she was a public teacher, her boss constantly called out her tattoos. White said having tattoos does not inhibit her ability to teach.
“I taught public education and there you weren’t allowed to show any tattoos at all,” White said. “Even times where I wore long sleeves, it would slip and my principal would say, ‘that’s very unprofessional, maybe you need to wear tighter sleeves so they won’t slide up.’ It was all geared towards unprofessionalism and ‘that’s not the image we want to portray’ but this doesn’t affect my ability to do my job or my intelligence.”
White said having tattoos has connected her to her students more. Her students point out and compliment her tattoos and show off their own to her.
“I have my tattoos out anytime I can, because I’m really proud of them,” White said. “Students like that, they go up like, ‘oh these are so cool, where’d you get them, what’s the meaning behind them?’ I’ve even had students say, ‘I just got this tattoo’ and we bonded over it. I’ve recognized the mutual interest, which is cool anytime you can get leveled with your students.”
Malachi Matsuda, an honors science and humanities major from El Paso, is a Japanese-American with tattoos. In Japan, Matsuda said tattoos are affiliated with gangs and hold a much more negative connotation compared to any connotations in America.
“Since I am Japanese, having tattoos is not just frowned upon but dishonorable,” Matsuda said. “Luckily, my immediate family does not disown me for having tattoos but my extended family in Japan will have nothing but shame for me.”
In America, Matsuda said the most common and sometimes the only worst reaction to a tattoo is receiving glares and side-eye glances. Covering his tattoos in Japan serves a much more serious reason— his safety.
“Japan recently made tattoos legal again but that does not change the extreme negative connotation towards them,” Matsuda said. “I have already accepted when I go back to Japan I have to cover my tattoos. Not because I want to avoid being side-eyed, but for my own safety.”
Jackson Fowler, an apprentice at Edoc Ink, said tattooing is an art form that has lasted through the years, changing purpose and style as time progressed.
“Tattoo artists are a part of a society that has been around forever,” Fowler said. “Only recently has it become acceptable. Tattoo artists pre-modern era were sort of like medicine men who passed down secret trade not everyone was capable of. Tattooing is not something everyone is capable of.”
Individuals who carry a negative perception of tattoos inherited their views from their upbringing Fowler said and often try to push their ideas onto those who oppose them.
“Tattoos are something that someone chooses to put on their body so it doesn’t really matter what everyone else thinks,” Fowler said. “People who judge tattoos live in a state of ignorance. They have views given to them by the society they lived in but they feel the need to push these views onto other people.”
The negative stigma behind tattoos is something people should get over. Being tattooed is liberating for some and is a part of the human experience, Fowler said.
“If I were speaking directly to these people, I would tell them to get over themselves,” Fowler said. “Putting a tattoo on your skin is one of the most liberating things you can do. Your body is the way you experience the world. We live in a country that is supposedly founded on the idea that you can pursue things within your personal liberty. Some people don’t associate tattoos with personal liberty. They associate it with criminality, it seems.”
