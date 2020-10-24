The Governor’s Committee People with Disabilities
(GCPD) awarded the Governor’s Trophy to Brian Shannon, Paul Whitfield Horn Distinguished Professor at the Texas Tech School of Law.
Part of the Lex Frieden Employment Awards that recognizes hiring accommodations of Texans with disabilities, the Governor’s Trophy is the highest award by the Committee, according to a Tech news release. It is awarded to those who have reached remarkable success in helping in empowering and employing Texans with disabilities through long-term efforts in the state and local community.
Shannon has showed his advocacy for people with disabilities by being appointed to the GCPD, where he filed amicus curia at the U.S. Supreme Court with PGA Tour, Inc, v. Casey Martin, according to the news release. He served on a lieutenant governor task force that rewrote the state’s criminal statutes.
Shannon is the writer for many editions of the guide book on Texas Criminal Procedure and Offenders with Mental Illness, according to the news release. He served as a chair of a legislative subcommittee that was established by the Texas Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals to better serve strugglers of mental illness.
In addition to having served as a board appointee for StarCare Specialty Health System for 25 years and on the Board of Advocacy Inc., Shannon served as the NCAA faculty athletics representative, a Big 12 Conference 1A Faculty Athletics representative and president and a four-year term on the NCAA Division 1 Council, according to the news release.
Awards, such as the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award and the Barnie Rushing Distinguished Research Award, were given to Shannon, according the news release.
