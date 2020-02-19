The Texas Tech Student Government Association will host its election as well as other events in the coming weeks.
A town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center, according to the SGA Twitter page.
On Feb. 28, there will be an executive candidate forum. The time is to be determined, according to the SGA General Elections Schedule.
Election Day will take place at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on March 4 and 5. Students can vote through the voting tab under elections on the SGA website or through ttu.edu./vote.
One will have the chance to vote on a candidate for the SGA president, internal vice president, external vice president and graduate vice president position. People also will vote on senators for colleges around campus.
Students will need their eRaider usernames and passwords and can only vote once, according to the Tech voting website.
Results for the election will be announced 6 p.m. on March 6 at the Student Union Building Courtyard, according to the SGA General Elections schedule.
Runoff elections will be hosted at 9 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. on March 24 and 25, according to the schedule. Results for the runoff election will be announced at 6 p.m. on March 27 in the SUB West Basement.
For more information about SGA, visit their website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sga/.
