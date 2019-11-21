Increases to the Student Health and Wellness Fee, citation forgiveness programs and a change to the university attendance policy were items discussed during a Texas Tech Student Government Association meeting Thursday.
The meeting, which took place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the Tech College of Media and Communication building, consisted of SGA senators discussing and voting on these items and more.
The Student Senate discussed a resolution regarding support for a name change for the Medical Service Fee to the Student Health and Wellness Fee and supporting the increase of this fee by $5 per semester credit hour, which is capped at four hours and will result in a maximum increase of $20 for every term. The resolution also stated the Student Senate will support how additional funds resulting from this fee increase will be used to fund the Tech Student Counseling Center.
A motion was passed to allow immediate adoption of this resolution.
Noel Sloan, Tech CFO, said discussions about student services fee prompted this senate resolution. Currently, the student services fee supports the SCC.
“So, what is being proposed in here is an additional $5 per SCH kept at four semester credit hours, so $20,” she said, “and that would be directly allocated to the Student Counseling Center. That, estimating, would generate about $1.3 to $1.5 million a year, and that way, the student services fee can complement that and not need to have an increasing student services fee.”
Additional funds could help in hiring more counselors, Sloan said, as there is a high demand for these professionals.
“I think you’ll see dual benefit in both the increased counselors and less turnover and also freeing up services fee for other student initiatives,” she said.
This would help the SCC, as it would not have to receive funding from a student services fee that may diminish or be utilized for other demands, Sloan said.
The Senate also passed a motion to pay respects to the family of Kade McGovern, a Tech student who died on Nov. 18.
Colin McLaren, SGA president pro-tempore, said the Student Senate will support McGovern’s family in their time of tragedy.
Regarding resolutions moved to third reading and final passage, the Student Senate voted to acknowledge Tech Transportation and Parking Services’ citation forgiveness programs and support the implementation of these programs once in the fall semester and once in the spring semester. These programs could consist of donating goods, such as non-perishable food items, that are the same value as the unpaid citation, so long as the citation does not have violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17 or 18.
Along with this resolution, a motion was passed to encourage the adoption of a Tech attendance policy that allows job interviews to be considered excused absences.
Also moved to third reading and final passage was the support of the inauguration of Red Raider Talks, a leadership conference aimed at giving women on the Tech campus confidence through educational and leadership opportunities.
For students of the College of Arts and Sciences, Office Hours with the Dean, which is an event similar to Office Hours with the President, will provide students the chance one day every school month to talk with the CoAS dean. The Student Senate passed a motion to place this resolution on second reading.
In addition to this resolution, items regarding a recommendation for departments and professors to use Open Educational Resources as an alternative to textbooks whenever possible and the implementation of an Alumni Networking Platform were placed on second reading.
