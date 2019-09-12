The Texas Tech Student Government Association senators hosted a meeting to provide updates on how certain committees are doing and discuss efforts aimed at benefiting colleges on campus.
The meeting, which took place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Room 353 of the Tech Media and Communications building, consisted of SGA senators presenting progress reports for their committees and the colleges they represent.
In addition to these reports, the senators voted on certain items during the meeting.
Placing a shaded area over the courtyard between the Tech Animal and Food Sciences building and the Gordon W. Davis Meat Science Laboratory was approved to be moved to second reading and sent to all committees. The addition of new water bottle filling stations in these two buildings was also approved for second reading.
The SGA senators approved that condolences be expressed to the loved ones of Jake Meyer, a 20-year-old public relations major who died on Aug. 23.
Along with this approval, which was an item on the consent calendar, the senate approved that congratulations be sent to Dale Woerner, associate professor and Cargill Endowed Professorship in meat science, for his work in developing Rapid Evaporative Ionization Mass Spectrometry (REIMS), which is technology aimed at preventing over-aging in beef products.
Regarding updates on college committee meetings, SGA senators representing the College of Education are writing a congratulatory piece for the college’s new dean, Jesse Perez Mendez.
Representatives for the School of Law want to turn the Dream Recourse Center into an official clinic.
