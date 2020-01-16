With the beginning of a new semester comes additional plans from the Texas Tech Student Government Association to improve the campus experience.
During an SGA meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the Tech College of Media and Communication building, SGA senators discussed a variety of items, such as using learning resources other than textbooks, student voting in local, state and federal elections and upcoming events.
One resolution that was discussed was encouraging faculty to offer Open Education Resources (OER) as alternatives to textbooks. The senators passed a motion to move this resolution on third reading and final passage.
David Rivero, SGA president, said his team has been working with faculty to encourage the use of different OERs.
“Our administration has been working very closely with Cengage Unlimited to encourage faculty and staff to utilize this platform within their classroom settings,” he said.
With this service, students are only paying at one time, Rivero said.
In addition to this task, Rivero said he is on a committee that has opened an official request for proposal for Barnes and Noble.
“We are re-evaluating Barnes and Noble’s contract to see if it will be the best in the future,” he said. “That’s something I’ve been working on this year, and so, we’re re-evaluating that process to see if we’ll keep them.”
Since BN’s contract is up this summer, Rivero said the contract is open to an evaluation.
Also during the meeting, the senators voted to immediately adopt a resolution regarding forming an ad hoc committee to increase student voter participation in the 2020 local, state and federal elections.
Colin McLaren, SGA at-large senator, said this plan will bridge over from the 55th Legislative Session to the 56th.
“It’s the responsibility of the next administration and the next Senate to ensure our students’ access to the polls,” he said. “Students at many universities have their access to the polls limited, and we need to make sure that doesn’t occur.”
Other resolutions that were discussed and placed on third reading and final passage include:
Encouraging the university to add “No Vaping or Electronic Cigarette Use” to current smoking signs on campus.
Supporting the implementation of feminine disposal reciprocals in the women’s restrooms in the College of Media and Communication.
Supporting the installment of a WEPA printing station in the Biology building.
Encouraging the Tech Library and Student Advisory Committee to consider renovating the bathrooms in the basement of the library.
In addition to the resolutions that were passed, members of SGA discussed upcoming events.
Miranda Davis, SGA external vice president, said REDRaider Talks will be set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5. More information will be released through a marketing campaign on Jan. 27.
In addition, Davis said the internship expo with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Also, Rivero said a SGA Townhall meeting has a tentative schedule for 7 p.m. on Feb. 12.
