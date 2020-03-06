Elections for senator positions within the Student Government Association have closed, and the new senators were announced at 6 p.m. Friday in the Courtyard of the Student Union Building.
Patrick Smallwood, student assistant and election commissioner for SGA, said he was pleased with the amount of people who were interested and involved in the election.
“This election is exciting; we’ve had a lot more of engagement, a lot more people were running, first of all,” he said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had this many people run for office, and that’s been super great — seeing people active out on campus, campaigning and stuff, yeah, it’s super great to see a new spark in interest in SGA.”
Elections will take place April 7 for executive members, and Smallwood said he is looking forward to seeing what the new SGA representatives will work on and accomplish for the campus community.
“Regardless of who gets elected, I’m excited to see this newfound interest in student government and how we can make a difference here, at Texas Tech, on campus, for all of the student body,” he said.
From the College of Architecture, Megan Reynolds and Jamie Treadwell were elected for senator positions.
Senators At-Large include:
- Hunter Heck
- Channing Wicks
- Haley Pratt
- Addi Peters
- Macy Massey
- Faisal Al-Hmoud
- Kendal Snuggs
- Kate Yarbrough
- Ashlynn Neumayer
- Nicole Wingard
- Matt Fouse
- Ashley Peters
- Emily Shriner
- Max Raymond
- DeAndre Johns
The following senators were elected from the College of Arts and Sciences:
- Andrew Ibrahim
- Hannah Smith
- Isaac Griffin
- Gabriella Ghandour
- Abigail Morgan
- Collin Guilbeau
- Ashley Smith
- Angela Bui
- Avery Garcia
- Natalie Benavides
- Kirrah Powell
- Kora Kolle
- McCann Turner
- Montana Chandler
- Jacqueline Villalobos
Senators representing the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering include:
- Taylor Mattison
- Adam Moore
- Brook Bowman
- Derek Luna
- Billy Jack McVey
- Tuni Karanja
- Brianna Wilkerson
Graduate senators include:
- Sofia Brizuela Obando
- Charles L. Ramey, II
- Michael Otieno Okumu
- Jordan Bell
- Jon Bishop
- Hayden Gonzales
- Lawrence Chamunorwa
- Aries Vi Do
- Kenyan Medley
Neil Patel and Aliyah Efotte were elected as senators to represent the Honors College.
Both Cole White and Florian Willfort were elected to represent University Studies.
Miranda Schiller, Kimberly Laker and Liz Moore were chosen for the College of Education.
For the College of Media and Communication, Emma Dolgin, Emily Tyson, Faith Douglass and Mabry Payne were elected.
The following individuals will represent Rawls College of Business Administration:
- Mia Wagner
- Austin Phillips
- Cole Seely
- Ebere Nwachukwu
- Grace Weinberger
- Hannah Campos
- Kennedy Young
Senators from the College of Human Sciences include:
- Maggie Jacobs
- Ashlynn Gaines
- Caroline Feezel
- Lauren Brown
- Amanda Terrill
Senators from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources include:
- Sarah McCormack
- Taylin Antonick
- Steven Iida
- Chance Mitchell
Alyssa Lebron and Hope Cooksey of the College of Visual and Performing Arts were elected. Connar Allen of the School of Law was also elected.
The full list of results can be found outside the SGA office located on the third floor of the Student Union Building.
Micheal Gunn, director for SGA, said the election results and turnout were similar to what has been recorded in the past.
“I think turnout was pretty much the same voting from percentage last year as this year,” he said, “so, not much changed there.”
