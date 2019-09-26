At Texas Tech, the Student Government Association senators came together to initiate plans to better the student experience on Thursday.
The SGA Senate discussed a variety of topics regarding student satisfaction on campus during a meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 in Room 353 of the Tech Media and Communication building.
Along with these topics, the senators passed multiple resolutions regarding achievements of Tech community members and the SGA Senate itself.
The SGA Senate considered the impeachment of Sen. Alex Crowder, who had four total unexcused absences from mandatory meetings, according to the agenda for the third meeting of the 55th Session of the Student Senate. When a student senator has four total unexcused absences from mandatory meetings, the Committee on Rules and Administration must offer a resolution of impeachment.
After voting to suspend standing rules on the required reading of Senate Resolution 55.18, which regarded Crowder’s impeachment, the SGA Senate voted to immediately adopt the resolution.
The SGA Senate voted to pass Crowder’s removal from the Student Senate before adjourning the meeting.
In addition to this resolution being presented, the Senate adopted resolutions regarding the installation of a shaded area over the courtyard between the Tech Animal and Food Sciences building and the Gordon W. Davis Meat Science Laboratory and the implementation of water bottle filling stations in the two facilities.
The Senate also passed to congratulate Lauren McKenzie, SGA director of political affairs, for her appointment to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board as student representative, Brad Johnson, Gordon W. Davis Regent's Chair in meat and muscle biology and coordinator of graduate student programs in AFS, for receiving a United States Department of Agriculture research grant and Clint Boal, professor of wildlife biology in the Tech Department of Natural Resources Management, for becoming an elective member in the 2019 American Ornithological Society.
Along with congratulating these people, the Senate passed a resolution to pay respects to Patrick Harris, 19-year-old animal science major who died on Sept. 23., according to the agenda.
Colin McLaren, SGA at-large senator, said Harris was a close friend since the seventh grade.
“It means a lot to us and it’s a big deal, I think, that the Senate is able to have this kind of impact and this kind of reach into the personal lives of the students,” he said. “I think this is one of the very meaningful things that we do give.”
In addition to resolutions being considered during the meeting, SGA executive officers provided updates about certain events.
SGA President David Rivero said an internship apprenticeship program is one initiative SGA is working to execute. Working with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, he said he hopes to increase the number of local internship opportunities for students.
Campus safety during home football games is another issue Rivero discussed. Barricading Broadway was an event he said the senators helped in conducting.
“We did secure a partnership with Lyft for this game day season,” he said regarding another game day initiative. “So, every single Red Raider for every single home football game is offered a $15 discount Lyft code.”
Along with initiatives to benefit the student body, opportunities for SGA were also discussed.
Miranda Davis, SGA external vice president, said a SGA homecoming event will be hosted at noon on Oct. 18 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.
“It will be a great opportunity for y’all to network with SGA alumni,” she said regarding opportunities for the student senators.
Curt Langford, president and CEO of the Tech Alumni Association, was present at the meeting to discuss TTAA efforts at Tech. He said the TTAA is present to help SGA members, alumni and the overall Tech community.
One way Langford said the TTAA will work to bring together Tech alumni is through a new networking platform.
“The Alumni Association wants to take the lead to put forth a more robust alumni networking platform,” he said.
This network will be used to help further engagement and facilitate connections among alumni and the Tech community, Langford said.
Despite the plans put into place and the resolutions that were passed, SGA senators complete a variety of tasks aimed at benefiting the Tech community.
Adam Disque, SGA graduate vice president, said there are a lot of factors about campus life that senators need to consider when wanting to help the student body. He said the campus is constantly changing, and senators need to provide a voice for students, whether they be graduate students, international students or undergraduate students.
“There’s never been a better time to be a Red Raider,” he said, “and there’s never been a better time to be a senator here at Texas Tech.”
