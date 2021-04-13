The Student Government Association Student Body Presidents are responsible for hearing the concerns of the students and look for ways to improve their lives and college experience. With COVID-19 still affecting students, the Student Regent, four student body presidents and their Student Senates will come together on April 15 for Joint Congress.
The legislation that is being brought to the floor during Joint Congress is based on the needs the SGA’s presidents see that will help benefit the system as well as what they have experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic on their respective campuses.
Student Regent
Brooke Walterscheid, the student regent for Tech System, said that it has been an interesting dichotomy of being a student regent and a medical student. She said that her roles as student regent has shifted to ensuring that the various SGAs are working towards the students benefits.
“[Taking] care of them in the classroom, making sure they have the opportunities afforded to them that they deserve and the quality of their education wasn’t compromised,” she said.
Ensuring students were being discouraged from travel, that there was adequate testing on the campuses and that students understood the COVID-19 guidelines were some other task, Walterscheid said she had to do that differently this year.
With her term ending on May 31, Walterscheid said that she wishes every student success in the future and encourages the various SGAs to listen to the students.
“Work for their interests,” she said. “To be good listeners, to be empathetic and then also to work with our administration to see these changes and these impacts to fruition.”
Angelo State University
When Kristen Kilpatrick first started campaigning, she did not anticipate the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of it. As the student body president for Angelo State University, she said that she has gained a lot of leadership experience due to the pandemic.
In the fall, Angelo State students returned to campus with hybrid classes and some departments being fully online, she said.
“We did have to readjust how student government and other organizations on campus work,” Kilpatrick said. “We just were trying to make the best of it to make sure that people still had the best college experience at Angelo State University.”
Following all the safety precautions in place, students organizations found inventive ways to to hold events and engage the campus, she said.
One program that her administration started this year was Rams Against Drunk Driving, however, the programing initiatives were limited. She also said that her government had to organize voter registration events on campus by themselves due to the pandemic not allowing city voter registration workers onto campus.
With Angelo State returning to 100 percent capacity in the fall, Kilpatrick said that it will be an adjustment.
“I just hope that professors, faculty, staff and administration continue to prioritize students as they always do and just make sure that everyone’s good to go,” she said.
Tech Health Science Center El Paso
Jessica Tom, the student body president for HSC in El Paso said that this year was isolating. With three current schools, graduate school, nursing school and medical school, and a dental school on the way, Tom said that students did not have a chance to mingle with each other.
Senior medical students were not able to travel to residency interviews, Tom said, and instead had to be done virtually.
“I think we discovered that there might actually be a real limit to how much you can connect over a video call,” she said.
Student organizations were faced with having to be creative and reimagine how to host events during the pandemic, she said.
El Paso faced high case numbers throughout the pandemic to the point of tents having to be set up outside of hospitals to help manage the influx of patients, Tom said, however, that did not stop students.
“These students put their own physical and mental health on the line to help our community when the time came,” she said. “In my eyes, those months where students really stepped up to the plate, that is, what I feel like defines our campus as a health science campus, for the community.”
When coming into office, Tom said she wanted to focus on a service oriented administration and in doing so, she focused on supporting local businesses. She said that they bought packaged food and vouchers from the local businesses and in turn gave them to students so they can go and explore the city.
She said that her hope for next year is for it to be more like the previous years, without COVID-19. The ideas and visions of the students, faculty and staff on campus have not changed because of the pandemic, she said, and those ideas will help propel them into the future.
Tech Health Science Center Lubbock
Marcus Gonzalez, the student body president for HSC Lubbock, said that it was challenging at the start of the school year. This did not stop them from learning to go virtual, he said, as well as being able to pass 30 pieces of legislative measures.
He said that his administration updated their bylaws and constitution to include HSC Lubbock regional campuses in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Abilene and Dallas, as well as expanding their representation in the Student Senate.
One thing that Gonzalez said that he was proud of was that the student government addressed the issues brought up from 2020 summer events.
“The thinking behind it is that if we are going to be, you know, the healthcare providers of tomorrow, seeing patients from different backgrounds, different ethnic groups, is really important,” he said. “We called for more diversity in that pool of standardized patients that we work with during our training and administration has been really supportive of that.”
When it came to students returning to school during the pandemic, Gonzalez said he was pleased to see students stepping up to the plate.
With HSC Lubbock returning back to 100 percent capacity in the fall, Gonzalez said he is excited to see how they will incorporate the lessons that were learned during the pandemic into their training going forward.
Texas Tech University
Hunter Heck, the student body president for Tech, said that she wanted to ensure that the students on campus understood the university stood in solidarity with them during this time. Retention of students was a key thing for her, she said, as students started returning to Lubbock.
“I’m taking classes with students who are in Asia and logging in at 3:30 a.m.,” she said. “If they decide to transition back to Lubbock, just ensuring that that transition is as smooth as possible,” Heck said.
She said that several programs, such as the ride share on campus during games days, were suspended due COVID-19, but she said she hopes these programs will be reimplemented soon. As well, Heck said there are several legislative measures in the works right now that she hopes the next SGA administration will continue.
Some of these legislative measures are implementing land acknowledgment across the university, midterm grades for the whole student body, not just first years and athletes, free menstrual products around campus, gender inclusive bathrooms as well as the Safe Bar program.
“Throughout this very difficult and odd year, it’s been the best experience of my life,” Heck said. “We wouldn’t have had an opportunity to advocate for all these ideas and these initiatives if it weren’t for the students.”
