The Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System convened in Lubbock for the second day of its final meeting of the calendar year in Lubbock. The board met to hear updates from the presidents of the five universities’ Student Government Association and approve the board’s consent and information calendar.
State Sen. Charles Perry and State Reps. Dustin Burrows and John Frullo were present at the meeting and were introduced as the chancellor’s guests at the meeting. They were recognized for their efforts in helping Tech secure funds over the special sessions of the 87th legislation.
“During the third special session which ended in late October, keep that in mind, the session is supposed to have ended by the end of May,” Mitchell said. “The TTU System received more than $300 million in funding for priority infrastructure projects. In addition to this, an additional $50 million for student support of academic research excellence at Texas Tech University is made possible thanks to their efforts.”
President Schovanec introduced several members of the administration, Joey McGuire, the new head coach for Tech’s football program, and the Tech Meat Judging Team.
Schovanec also introduced the family of professor Ernst Kiesling, who recently died. During his introduction of Kiesling, the president got choked up.
“He came to Tech in 1969,” Schovanec said. “He helped create the Institute for Disaster Research in response to the tornado that hit Lubbock in 1970 that later became known as the National Wind Institute, (which) today is one of the most recognized centers for studying mitigation of storm damage in the United States and around the world.”
The five SGA presidents gave updates about their initiatives.
Student Body President Faisal Al-Hmoud gave a report about Tech SGA’s initiatives being transparent with the student body, the Safe Night Out community and the sustainability efforts on campus.
“We want to see if we can, you know, look at the logistics of having reusable cups that students can pay with their tuition so they don't have to get new cups,” Al-Hmoud said.
The board, during the meeting, also unanimously approved the consent agenda for the board.
The items on the consent agenda affecting Tech were: approving the formation of the Managerial Group of Tech to exclude members of the board from accessing classified information, approving the two appointments to the Rural Veterinarian Incentive Program Committee and approving the commission of four police officers for the campus.
The Board of Regents is set to reconvene in 2022 at HSC El Paso.
