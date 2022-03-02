Voting is open to all student for the next representation for the Student Government Association in the upcoming academic year. Students can use this link to cast ballots for the general elections.
Students may vote for one person in the president, external vice president and internal vice president category.
For the senator at-large, students can choose up to up to 14 people.
The final portion of the eBallot is a three-question survey asking student their opinion on certain matters. The questions include, adding seats to the Student Senate for the University Studies program, specifying the graduate student seats in respect to a student's college and the removal of gender pronouns on Student Government Association governing documents.
Student may also vote for individual college senators based on one's respective studies.
