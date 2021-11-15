The semesterly Student Government Association town hall, hosted by the SGA, the Black Student Association, the Hispanic Student Society, the Student Intercultural Leadership Council and moderated by The Daily Toreador, took place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15, in the Student Union Building.
The Black Student Association's president, Christianah Adejokun, said the new Black Cultural Center is scheduled to open on February 28th, 2022.
She also said BSA is collaborating with university's administration to increase diversity in campus faculty to reflect the diversity found in the student body.
Adejokun congratulated the BSA on its historic hosting of the Big XII Black Student Government Conference for the first time at Tech, as well as the community service that the BSA takes part in.
President Alesi Hernandez and Vice President Diego Flores of HSS said HSS has grown to over 300 students involved in the organization, making it the largest multicultural student organization on campus. The two also congratulated the HSS for coming in second place in the Homecoming parade float competition, creating an example for all student organizations to join in the homecoming parade.
Hernandez and Flores said there has been an increase in Hispanic student organizations on campus, reflecting the increase in Hispanic students at Tech. The HSS plans to increase the Hispanic representation in faculty to reflect the percentage of Hispanic students more accurately.
The leadership team for SILC said there are plans to introduce an Intercultural Center in the SUB, a space that encourages multicultural interactions and provides a study area.
The Student Government Association closed the town hall meeting by introducing three topics the association is working on: revamping student programs, an expansion of the Judicial Branch of SGA and updates about the Senate ambassadors to student organizations.
