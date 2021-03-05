The Texas Tech Student Government Association is the representative organization of all students at Tech. As stated on their webpage, the association’s mission is to strive for honor in the service and protection of the student body of Tech, through representing their interests by developing personal relationships. For many years, the association has been the bridge to make the voice of Tech students be heard by the school’s administration, and vice versa.
There are three main branches in the SGA, including the executive, judicial and legislative branches. The Executive branch consists of the executive officers of the SGA: this includes the president and the three vice presidents. Hunter Heck, President of the Student Government Association, said the executive officers receive information from the Cabinet, ruled by the Chief of Staff, which oversees various aspects of Tech students.
“At the executive branch, we don’t drop legislations, but we are responsible for dropping executive initiative of the Senate,” Heck said.
The president’s duty is to oversee various committees across campus and receive reports from the Senate to make sure the student’s voices are heard. The external vice president oversees transportation and external affairs, which includes local businesses and governments of different scales, Heck said. The internal vice president, who is in charge of the Student Senate, oversees all Senate meetings and is the one who helps the leaders come up with meaningful legislation.
Additionally, the graduate vice president takes care of all affairs related to graduate students on campus, similarly to how the system serves Undergraduate students. Every officer has a role in the executive branch, and their job is to fulfill the role to keep the trust that the student body had for them during their elected period, Heck said.
The judicial branch is the Supreme Court of the school. There are nine justices, appointed by the student body president, overruling this court, which are responsible to judge any case filed by the SGA or students.
“We haven’t had a case in over five years, so it is not as active as a role in SGA, but it is a very critical one,” Heck said. “We’re also trying to have the court help with transportation and parking appeals. We are getting them more involved with this process.”
The legislative branch is the Student Senate, which consists of student members elected by their peers or appointed by the officers. Chief of Staff Ryleigh Carson said the Senate is responsible for writing legislation that expresses students’ sentiment.
“A written legislation is then voted upon by all members of the Student Senate,” Carson said. “Whenever a legislation is passed, whoever corresponded to the legislation will receive a notice saying that the Student Senate has expressed the sentiment of the student body to do this.”
The passed legislation will be sent to administrators and people in charge of various aspects on campus to make sure students’ rights are protected, and that the legislations are enacted as written in the official files. The legislative branch is also responsible for sending out sentiments on behalf of the student body to congratulate or grief for events happening to the Tech community, Carson said.
There exist many other committees that operate under the main branches. The Cabinet, which is overseen by Carson, is one that works directly under the executive branch and helps with matters that the executive branch is involved in, Carson said. There is also a committee that belongs to the Ambassador Program in the Student Government.
Ambassadors in the SGA are the representatives for multiple aspects of Tech that are considered under-represented. Their purpose is to bridge the gap between people and organizations that are not familiar with the SGA to the association so that they can get more involved, Carson said.
For freshmen, there are two first-year associations in the SGA that help freshmen to get involved with the association and find themselves a chance to be a part of the Student Government in the future, Carson said.
“Students can’t run for a position in the SGA until they have already been here, and we run our elections in spring,” Carson said, “so we want to give an opportunity for first-years to get involved in the fall semester throughout their entire first year, so if they want to run for a position later on, they’ve already been here and have a footing.”
For the course of their operation, the SGA has done many things to serve the student body and Tech community. Following this tradition, the current student government also strives for the same thing, and so far, they have done a lot of meaningful things for students. These achievements span from installing Wi-Fi and a leisure pool at the Recreation Center for students, to helping students dealing with mental health problems or sexual assault trauma, Carson said. While some of these feats were done without the public’s notice, they certainly helped improve the quality of the community to a great extent.
Faisal Al-Hmoud, the external vice president, said that one of the most prided activities that the SGA has done this term is the Safe Bar Initiative. The initiative is meant to train Lubbock bouncers and bartenders to become more proactive instead of reactive towards sexual assaults happening at bars. This will help reduce the number of cases of assaults if bar workers can detect and prevent them from happening before they even started.
Another thing Al-Hmoud said SGA has done is regarding the current pandemic, and it is considered the biggest thing that the association has done for this year, he said. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising rapidly on campus at the end of 2020, the SGA had tried their best to urge all business owners and city officials to enact a lockdown to ensure that the virus does not spread further in the community. After the effort, the number of cases recorded on campus was significantly reduced.
“It is not something we are proud of. It is tragic that people died because of irresponsibility and selfishness,” Al-Hmoud said, “but it is good to know that we have made some impact in lowering the numbers of COVID cases on the Texas Tech campus.”
Another pandemic-related aspect that the SGA has done to help the students is by requesting for classes to become pass/fail, Al-Hmoud said. Since the pandemic started in March last year, every class has been made online to continue progress while students and teachers are quarantined. This messed up the lifestyle of many, making their learning and teaching progress disrupted. Since the new administration in April, the association appealed so that students score does not have to meet the required GPA, with the reason being that nobody has gone through something like this in a long time.
“Nobody has ever experienced something like this since the Spanish Influenza,” Al-Hmoud said, “and that was in 1908. As a result, we put a petition forward that all Texas Tech students should go pass/fail, and we let students sign that. Within the first hour, we had around 7 thousand signatures. After a week, the university administrators gave students the opportunity to make in-class pass/fail. I think that is my favorite thing that we have done as a group.”
With the election coming up and the system being replaced by new leaders in the upcoming months, the SGA is currently planning ahead with high hopes to make decisions that can help the association moving forward to continue aiding the students.
“For now, we’re just reading the news, staying in touch with the students and waiting to see what else we can do to help,” Al-Hmoud said. “I’d like to say that we’ve done our best to make things better for students, and we will try to make that happen. We want to make our campus more inclusive by talking more to the media like The (Daily) Toreador, by going on podcasts, by making our spending to organizations more inclusive to people instead of just numbers. We want to make our campus smarter by constantly uniting people and advocate for a good act of culture. We also want to make it safer – before we leave this year, I would like to see our Safe Bar Initiative in effect, and people want to go out more. We want to see these things come into fruition.”
The SGA will continue to be the representative for the student body, being the voice they need to reach out to higher administration at Tech. All students should not hesitate to reach out to the association, should they need their voice to be heard.
