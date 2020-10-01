The Texas Tech Student Government Association hosted a virtual town hall Thursday evening to discuss progress on several campus initiatives.
Hunter Heck, student-body president, said one of her initiatives revolves around diversity, equity and inclusion on campus, specifically where racial injustices are concerned.
“We want to make it very clear that when acts of hate or racism occur on our campus, the SGA does not stand for these, and to be very transparent in the fact that we condemn these practices,” Heck said.
SGA has been in touch with every president of every registered student organization and has provided a list of steps students can take to combat racism within their organizations, Heck said. SGA has been directing organization officers and members toward Tech Risk Intervention and Safety Education and Raider Education for training on mitigating racism issues.
Klay Davis, SGA internal vice president, spoke about the recent Student Senate retreat during the town hall. He said the retreat had two training sessions: bystander intervention and diversity, equity and inclusion training and Title IX training.
“We want it to reflect that there are strong internal accountability measures for the senators that took that training,” Davis said. “So, we are taking that very seriously, and it’s not taken lightly.”
Legislation regarding promoting racial equality on campus currently is working its way through the Student Senate, Davis said.
The impact of COVID-19 on campus and legislation about combating related issues also were addressed during the meeting.
Legislation was immediately adopted during a Student Senate meeting Sept. 24 recommending university administration to not have in-person classes and testing after Thanksgiving break.
Although, SGA has not received any new updates regarding students returning to campus after Thanksgiving break, Heck said.
Faisal Al-Hmoud, SGA external vice president, said he has been working with other VPs across Texas to change the culture surrounding COVID-19. The College Health Alliance of Texas is working to encourage people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. They have been collecting data, conducting surveys and contacting local officials to help gain ground on this initiative.
In addition to efforts regarding combating COVID-19, financial support for students was discussed during the town hall.
SGA is hosting a fundraiser for the Raider Relief Fund, a resource available to students who are in need of financial support as COVID-19 continues to impact them in different ways, Heck said.
“We want to be able to better serve our students in this time financially because of how adversely COVID-19 has impacted our low-income students,” Heck said.
The need for more voter registration is another issue SGA is working to spotlight.
SGA is trying to encourage people to vote, Al-Hmoud said. Currently, SGA has been tabling and providing voting registration forms in various residence halls around campus. He said it is important to note the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
In addition to SGA efforts to help the entire campus community, graduate students are one part of the student population who were addressed during the town hall.
Charles Ramey II, SGA graduate vice president, said he currently is working on a graduate survey.
The survey will go out before the end of October and is a means of finding out the interests and concerns of graduate students, Ramey said.
Tech and SGA are learning what they are capable of, Ramey said. He applauds the work everyone has put in to be able to communicate with each other.
“We are using a whole lot of mechanisms in order to connect,” Ramey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.