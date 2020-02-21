The Texas Tech Student Government Association hosted a townhall meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center.
Cathy Duran, vice provost of Student Affairs, began the meeting by speaking of the importance of the SGA and how it is a pleasure to work with the organization.
“I think that as students, you might underestimate the power of your voice through Student Government Association, but it is actually quite useful,” Duran said.
Duran said SGA is a way for students to have their voices heard and to let faculty, staff and the administration know what issues are important to them.
While the administration is not always able to enact legislation passed by the SGA, she said it always tries to take seriously the voices represented by the organization.
Members of the executive branch then continued the townhall meeting by discussing key issues SGA has been working on.
Alexandra Todd, a senior public relations major from Wichita Falls, and communications director for SGA.
“Townhall is really a space for you as students to have the privilege and opportunity to talk face-to-face with your elected officials,” Todd said to the students in attendance.
Student Body President David Rivero, a senior from Lovington, New Mexico majoring in finance, spoke to the audience after Todd.
“The main mission of my position itself as student body president is really acting as a liaison between administration and the student body,” Rivero said.
Rivero said he spends a majority of his time as president meeting with different members of the Tech administration and members of the student body.
“About this time last year we really outlined the types of things that we wanted to work on,” Rivero said.
Among these issues were academic and transportation services and career advancement, Rivero said. He said attendance programs are one area the SGA is currently focusing on.
“Our plan and our mission is to provide Texas Tech with a free centralized attendance system for all students,” Rivero said.
After Rivero spoke, the other executive officers spotlighted different issues, such as diversity and transportation safety.
One executive officer sat per table for each issue, and students were able to approach as they wished to join conversations concerning these topics.
In an interview during the event, Todd described the importance of SGA and the townhall meetings. She said providing a space where members of the student body can collaborate and converse with the officials they elected about issues that are important to them is what makes town halls
effective.
Townhall meetings provide a degree of transparency and accessibility to the student body, Todd said.
In addition to the executive officers present at the town hall, there were dozens of senators present as well, Todd said. An important function of senators in SGA is to write legislation, and to be a conduit for any concerns students at Tech may have.
“Each college has a certain number of representatives that get to sit in senate based upon the student enrollment in their college,” Todd said.
From broken chairs to malfunctioning equipment, Todd said contacting one of your student senators is a good way for students to address problems they may face.
“Every student who walks through our campus’ doors has an invitation to make a change, and I think student government is a great avenue to do that,” Todd said.
Faisal Al-hmoud, a sophomore from Lubbock majoring in economics and finance, is a senator representing the Tech Rawls College of Business. He said while the position can be a lot of work, he enjoys knowing he can make a change on campus. He said he wishes more students would approach him with their concerns and any issues they may have.
“I wish we could kind of, like increase that feedback,” Al-hmoud said.
