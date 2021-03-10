The Texas Tech Student Government Association hosted a forum on March 10 for candidates running for executive officers positions within SGA.
Penelope Rodriguez, moderator and election commissioner for SGA, started the night by welcoming the candidates, panel members and the virtual audience.
Each candidate would be asked a question from the editor-in-chief of The Daily Toreador, the editor-in-chief of The Hub at Texas Tech University, the respective executive candidates and one or two questions from the audience.
Jarett Lujan, graduate vice president candidate, started off the forum. He said he has served as a SGA senator and student body president as Angelo State University and has served as the first Hispanic student regent for Tech System.
"I learned all the great things about Texas Tech University which led me to actually come here and pursue my PhD after receiving my master's," Lujan said. "I fell in love with it. I've loved it ever since. I've been a Texas Tech fan almost all my life."
When asked how he would go about improving the Tech experience for graduate students, Lujan said he would push for insurance for graduate students. He said he would also would unite all the graduate-specific student organizations under one voice to bolster their representation on campus.
Lujan said that he also would be an advocate for higher compensation for teaching assistants on campus.
"I think that's a conversation that needs to happen. And, I mean, one of the things that I love about student advocacy is that, you know, it's just a conversation," Lujan said. "Whether that conversation goes a little bit further to an actual action is the rewarding part, but having the conversation with administrators and those that oversee different budgeting would be helpful."
The Lift While You Climb Initiative is something Lujan said he is working on implementing if he is elected. He said the goal of the initiative is to have graduate students give undergraduate students advice and encourage them to apply for graduate school.
Taylor Antonick, the internal vice president candidate, introduced herself by saying that her Tech experience has been great and that she wants to ensure future students have the same experience.
"That's why I'm here today. I love the work our student government does; I love the work (the) senate does, and I love the chance that we have the possibility to facilitate change through the senate chamber," Antonick said.
With the responsibility to fill vacant seats allocated to the internal vice president, Antonick said she would consult with the deans of the respective schools and work with them to find students to fill the seats.
Antonick said she was sad there were not lively debates in the senate chamber this semester, but hopes to motivate incoming senators by showing them that they have actual power to affect change on campus.
Ebere Nwachukwu, external vice president candidate, said she found a welcoming community both on and off campus and wishes to share that with the rest of the student population.
She expanded on the Lift While You Climb Initiative and said she wants to expand that to local schools to encourage students to come to Tech. She also said communicating with local government entities is key.
"With the local government, it's all communication and it's all speaking that continues that way. We don't expect things to change unless we (are) part of the conversation," Nwachukwu said.
Creating a podcast to help SGA become more transparent with the student population is something the candidates are working on, she said, as well as transparency of fees within students' tuition.
Faisal Al-Hmoud, SGA presidential candidate, said he bleeds red and black and wants to give back to the community that has given him many "amazing" opportunities.
Al-Hmoud agreed with Nwachukwu and said he wants to become more transparent with students by creating a podcast and updating the SGA website. Through the Safe Bar Initiative, Al-Hmoud said he also wants to look out for students' physical and mental wellbeing.
"With the Safe Bar Initiative, rather than having, you know, this conversation to occur, rather than having to react to situations where, you know, there, there are cases of sexual assault," Al-Hmoud said. "We want, we want to write legislation which we have we actually passed a piece a couple weeks ago, that, that goes into looking into the social science of being a bouncer at a bar."
Delegating is not a strong suit of his, Al-Hmoud said. However, he said he is constantly improving and wants to define and delegate roles on day one if elected into office.
Al-Hmoud said students find themselves in a place where they are "broken" because of last year, but said that if elected, he would want to use his resources to lift the minority.
"I pledge that we will be resilient as we go on, but at the same time, look for opportunity and advancement," Al-Hmoud said.
