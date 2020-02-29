As a way to present their campaigns and answer questions from the Texas Tech community, executive candidates for the upcoming Student Government Association election took part in a public forum Friday.
Elections to select the next SGA president, internal vice president, external vice president, graduate vice president and certain senators will take place at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on March 4 and 5 online under the Elections tab on the SGA website.
For the Future, Tech Together and Tech Grads for All are the three blocs for this year’s race. Executive candidates from each bloc debated with candidates of the opposing blocs and discussed their campaign promises during the forum, which took place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Matador Room in the Student Union Building.
Tech Grads for All, which is an all-graduate student bloc, includes Viet Nguyen, a graduate student from Dallas in the higher education administration program, running for graduate vice president.
For the Future includes Haley Pratt, a junior journalism major from San Antonio, running for president, Rolando Bernal, a junior marketing and finance major from Carrollton, running for internal vice president, Emily Shriner, a marketing and management junior from Allen, running for external vice president and Hayden Gonzales, a master’s student in business administration from Beaumont, running for graduate vice president.
Tech Together includes Hunter Heck, a junior philosophy and Spanish major from Panhandle, running for president, Klay Davis, a junior animal science major from Florence, running for internal vice president and Charles Ramey II, an educational psychology doctoral student, running for graduate vice president. Colin McLaren, a junior finance major from New Braunfels, was the bloc’s candidate for external vice president, but he dropped out of the race prior to the forum.
The forum was split up into four rounds. Each round consisted of executive candidates from one of the four executive positions answering questions from a panel which consisted of Austin Watts, editor-in-chief of The Daily Toreador, Reece Nations, managing editor for The Hub@TTU, and the current executive officer, whether it be David Rivero, SGA president, Emily Garcia, SGA internal vice president, Miranda Davis, SGA external vice president, or Adam Disque, SGA graduate vice president.
During each round, candidates gave one-minute opening statements, answered a question from each panelist, answered questions from the audience and finished with 45-second closing statements. Members of the audience were able to participate by submitting their questions via Google Forms.
Responses to panelists’ questions could be no longer than a minute. Each candidate had the opportunity to respond to the question that was asked to a particular candidate.
Responses to audience questions could be no longer than five minutes, except for the SGA president candidates, who each had seven minutes to respond to audience questions.
Regarding the student body president position, Pratt said her drive and desire are what makes her qualified for the position.
“But I have served in various other student organizations, which have given me a wide-variety of perspectives on how to effectively meet other’s needs,” she said.
To increase student involvement on campus, Pratt said efforts need to be made to reach out to new students and inform them of the resources available at Tech.
For her approach to collaborate with Tech administration officials and Tech System Board of Regents, Pratt said her time in the Tech College of Media and Communication has prepared her for collaborating with campus leaders, as communication is key.
“It’s all about, you know, taking their ideas and learning from it and then hearing our ideas as well and learning from us,” she said.
In addition to these ideals, Pratt said she wants SGA to be more transparent and wants to heighten communication between the association and the student body.
Because she has served in different campus organizations, such as being president of Mortar Board and serving on the Honors College First-Year Experience Program, Heck said she is qualified for student body president.
“I understand what it means to balance time and to evaluate what’s important to effectively manage that time and to get the job done,” she said.
Because students are not aware of some of the resources on campus, Heck said one of her initiatives as SGA president would be to revamp how student organizations provide information to students.
Regarding the need to work with members of Tech’s administration and the Tech System Board of Regents, Heck said she already has experience working with different campus leaders, as she is a student assistant in the Tech Office of the President.
“What I hope to do is already incorporate the experience that I have of working alongside them, trade that into this new position and maintain, one, professionalism but also ensure that I am hearing the voices of my Red Raiders,” she said.
Heck agreed with the fact that there is a lack of communication between SGA and the student body and said updating the SGA website and empowering SGA ambassadors will resolve this issue.
Since McLaren dropped out of the race, Shriner was the only external vice president candidate discussing her campaign promises at the forum.
If elected, Shriner said her top priority is to provide a beneficial college experience for students.
“I will be fully transparent with the student body and transform communications to ensure that each person gets heard,” she said.
Since the external vice president works with the community, Shriner said she wants to enact campus safety measures. She also wants to collaborate with people of the community, such as the Lubbock mayor and state representatives, to bring additional resources to Tech students.
“It’s a big struggle for some students to network because they don’t all have the resources from their parents or whoever it might be to get those jobs,” she said. “So, I want to make it a priority for students to have resources, such as alums, and get mentorships.”
In addition to discussions about connecting with the community, the forum allowed for the internal vice president candidates to share their plans for the Student Senate.
Being able to motivate senators is crucial for the internal vice president, Bernal said.
“They have to know the reason why,” he said regarding a senator’s responsibilities in writing legislation and representing the student body. “It is not what we’re doing but why we’re doing it and who we’re doing it for.”
Being a part of different organizations within different colleges allows Bernal to have knowledge about what is going on around campus, he said.
“Having that knowledge allows me to gain the experience I need to reach out and advocate for every single Red Raider, regardless of what their collegiate affiliation is,” he said.
To help senators not become complacent during the upcoming legislative session, Klay Davis said he wants to interact one-on-one with each senator.
“If each senator feels that I am taking the time to meet with them and hear their needs, then I am doing my job as managing them as president,” he said.
Being a student within the Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and an employee of Tech Undergraduate Admissions, Klay Davis said he has gained opportunities to network with other people and learn of perspectives that will help him as internal vice president.
“Whenever you bring these different and unique perspectives to the table, you can build a more well-rounded idea,” he said.
Along with initiatives aimed at helping the student body as a whole, graduate vice president candidates spoke of their plans to help the graduate student population at Tech.
The lack of communication between SGA and student organizations, especially graduate student organizations, is one issue Ramey said he noticed.
“As your graduate vice president, something I’m very interested in pursuing is creating a graduate council, one that invites all organizations to sit down, have coffee with your senators as well as myself and go throughout the week, throughout the month what we need to discuss,” he said.
Also, Ramey said he noticed international students need assistance on campus.
“We’re interested in creating an international lawyer that is available for all students, whether you are studying abroad or you are from abroad, so that you have some advice when it comes to legal issues,” he said.
There are issues with graduate students being able to effectively engage with the campus community, as graduate students are spaced out all across campus, Nguyen said.
“Here, I would like to propose that we have more affordable parking, so Texas Tech people, graduate students specifically, can come together and celebrate our diversities and inclusion,” she said.
In addition to providing opportunities for international students to better their English-speaking skills, Nguyen said the graduate vice president should actively reach out to graduate students.
“So, by us going to the classroom, meeting them where they are, supporting what they need is what we as a graduate vice president should be doing,” she said.
The main concern for graduate students is finding a job after college, Gonzales said.
“Providing networking opportunities, letting our graduate students know that it’s not just about grinding, studying hard," he said. "It’s about communicating, networking and building a rapport with people and companies."
Also, international students on campus feel their voices are not being heard, Gonzales said. International students make up a good part of the graduate student population.
“So, counting on them because they’re, one day, going to lead jobs, lead businesses and lead countries,” he said. “So, making sure their voice is heard and making sure that their dreams are met with the correct resources and the correct organizations.”
