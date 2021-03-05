With the Student Government Association’s elections being March 16 and 17, the executive candidates discussed their plans and their goals for next school year.
Each executive position within SGA has a candidate that is running unopposed according to the official ballot from SGA director Micheal Gunn and confirmed by the respective candidates.
The executive candidates are Faisal Al-Hmoud for SGA president with Eberechukwu Nwachukwu running for external vice president. Taylin Antonick is running as the internal vice president and Jarret Lujan is running for graduate vice president.
SGA presidential candidate
Al-Hmoud, a junior economics major from Lubbock, said public service has been something he is passionate about.
Having a Middle Eastern background and living in America, Al-Hmoud said he has developed a third identity that helps him have a bird’s-eye view when looking at issues and bringing students from all walks of life into the same room to have a conversation.
“That's why I'm running. I love this campus. I love the people in it,” Al-Hmoud said. “And I see ways in which we can improve and progressive school while holding on to kind of some of the things in experience.”
Al-Hmoud said he hopes to improve the cost of going to school at Tech by lowering textbook costs, insuring graduate students and making good on the promises of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Al-Hmoud said he wants to include everyone in the conversation when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion rather than just saying SGA is doing it. To do so, Al-Hamoud said he wants to create a new initiative.
The idea is just to de-stigmatize, and to get people who don't usually have conversations, having conversations, even if they're uncomfortable,” Al-Hamoud said.
Transparency is a big thing for Al-Hamoud, who said he wants to implement more town halls and utilization of media resources to better communicate with the students.
“Transparency goes so much deeper into just simply, like, emailing or having a conversation with someone, how can we get creative,” Al-Hmoud said. “How can we have cool town halls intermingle amongst each other and actually get to a point where people are comfortable to share their ideas rather than just showing up.”
Through transparency, Al-Hmoud said he hopes this will open lines of communication to students and have interaction with the campus community. He said he wants students to tell him what they are concerned about.
He said he does not want students to feel that their ideas are invalid.
“Please, please don't hesitate to come and talk to us. We will do the same,” Al-Hmoud said. “Because we're stronger when we're together.”
Internal vice presidential candidate
Antonick, a junior agricultural and applied economics major from Henderson and internal vice president candidate, said she joined SGA and is running because she loves the students and the administration at Texas Tech University.
She also said she is running because of the collaboration SGA presents to the campus community.
“This is a chance to work with 80 incredible student senators who represent so many different walks of life and work with them to help their ideas come to fruition,” Antonick said. “That is such an exciting task to me.”
Within SGA, the interval vice president is also the president of the senate and presides over its proceedings.
As of now, according to Senate Bill 56.02, the following senate seats have been allocated for each college for the 57th session of the Student Senate:
Four seats have been allocated for the College of Agriculture Science and Natural Resources.
Two seats have been allocated for the College of Architecture.
Fifteen seats have been allocated for the College of Arts & Sciences.
Seven seats have been allocated for the Rawls College of Business Administration.
Three seats have been allocated to the College of Education.
Seven seats have been allocated to the Whitacre College of Engineering.
Two seats have been allocated to the Honors College.
Five seats have been allocated to the College of Human Sciences.
Four seats have been allocated to the College of Media & Communication.
Two seats have been allocated to the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Two seats have been allocated to the Law School.
Nine seats have been allocated to the Graduate School.
Two seats have been allocated to University Studies
Fourteen at-large seats have been allocated.
According to the official ballot from Gunn, University Studies, the College of Visual and Performing arts and the law school do not have senatorial candidates running for the respective school and programs. The Colleges of Architecture, Engineering, and Media & Communications are lacking one candidate to fill all seats, and the Graduate School is lacking four candidates to fill all the seats.
Within the SGA Constitution, the power is given to the president of the senate to appoint students to the vacant seats with a 2/3 vote from the senate.
Antonick said she would ask deans of the colleges for recommendation of students to fill the vacant seats.
Students have reached out to run for those positions, Al-Hmoud said, but the time to file to run as a senator has passed. He said he will be conscious of appointing based on merits and to ensure that the appointments do not look like biased choices.
If the need arises, Antonick said she will set up a committee or task force to communicate with the deans not the college not represented in the senate.
“I want that senate to be full, for sure,” Antonick said.
If elected, she said she hopes to accomplish improving communication with the student body and work on legislation that will improve students' lives.
“More than anything I hope students know that the intentions here are to provide a campus where everyone feels at home, where everyone feels like they have a place and they have a voice, where everyone feels like they are receiving not only the best educational experience but the best social experience as well,” Antonick said.
External vice presidential candidate
Nwachukwu, a junior accounting major from Nigeria, said she is running for external vice president because SGA and Tech made her feel welcomed. She wants to do the same for future students. One of her goals, if elected, will be transparency of fees.
“Typically when you go to the ebill on your Raiderlink, you can’t tell what exactly you’re paying for,” Nwachukwu said.
Ensuring that students know what services they are paying when attending Tech, she said, is important to her.
SGA recieves between $400,000 to $450,000 each year to fund student organizations around campus, Nwachukwu said. She wants to continue the core values initiative when it comes to funding student organizations.
“This year (2020-2021), myself, Neil Patel, the current chair (of the Budget and Finance Committee), as well as Hunter Heck, we worked on the core values for which we just introduced in the senate this semester, and it's in conjunction with a student affairs office where we support student organizations whose missions and visions aligned with that of the university,” Nwachukwu said.
The organizations that fall under the core values fund are those that are typically underrepresented, smaller and or just starting, she said. She hopes to increase the ways they allocate money.
One final goal of Nwachukwu is to create a SGA-endowed scholarship for students in need. The scholarship would help students buy basic necessities.
“It does take time for some of these policies to complete. There are some policies that this current administration is working on that I am so passionate about, and I can't wait to start doing it,” Nwachukwu said. “They have started it, and we will continue the same way we will start some things and then the next administration will continue.”
Graduate vice presidential candidate
Lujan, a graduate higher education research student from Marfa, is running for graduate vice president.
The former student regent for the Texas Tech System and former president of SGA at Angelo State University said his goals is to insure graduate students and start an initiative called “Lift While You Climb."
“We go into student organizations or student groups that are from minoritized communities that can basically encourage them and show them that it's possible to go to graduate school,” Lujan said.
He wants to start the initiative with graduate students first but then transition it to undergraduates, Lujan said. He hopes this initiative will give students from minority communities the chance to have someone they can ask questions too and potentially be a role model for them
The second goal Lujan said he wants to achieve is to create better insurance plans for graduate and international students.
“I know that's kind of brought up year to year,” Lujan said. “But we really need to look at again, you know, what our insurance plans are for graduate and international students.”
Lujan said, if elected, he would gladly serve the graduate community on Tech campus.
The bloc the executive candidates are running with is called Raiderland Renewed. According to each of the candidates, the platforms of Raiderland Renewed are affordability for students, the wellness of students, diversity, equity and inclusion within SGA and student life.
The SGA elections for both executive candidates and college senate candidates are set for March 16 and 17. Students can vote at www.ttu.edu/vote/.
