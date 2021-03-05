Texas Tech Student Government Association, the representative of all students at Tech, will begin its election period later this month. According to the website of the association, the election will be hosted online between March 16 and 17, and the results will be announced a few days later.
Contrary to the belief that the election is conducted online this year due to the pandemic, the SGA Election has always been hosted this way for many years prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Michael Gunn, the director of the Student Government Association, said that they have not had in-person voting for quite some time, and online voting is a very simple and safe method.
“Any student registered on campus can go online and log in with their eRaider to vote,” Gunn said. “It’s a third-party system headquartered in Chicago that our IT downtown coordinated with, so there is no way for anyone to interfere with our votes.”
All votes cast will be counted by machine with a tally. Gunn said that there are usually 40 thousand votes at the maximum, so an algorithm to count the votes is unneeded.
“There haven’t been any problems with the system either,” Gunn said.
Faisal Al-Hmoud, the external vice president of the SGA, said the last 10 years of voting data have been digital, and students can safely go to the Tech website to cast their vote with no problem or restriction.
“The reason we had it online is so that we can have transparent and accurate voting data,” Al-Hmoud said.
Any undergraduate student can cast their vote for the future members of the SGA, except for the Graduate Vice President, who can only be chosen by graduate students. Al-Hmoud said senators can only be chosen by the members of the same college or department.
“For example, an Arts and Science senator can only be selected by students from the Arts and Science department,” Al-Hmoud said. “You can only vote for the senators running in your college, except for at-large senators, at-large senators can be voted for by anybody.”
The results of the election will be live-streamed and announced on social media, while the in-person section for the result announcement will be conducted outside of the Student Union Building. President Hunter Heck will be the one who announces the results.
“Within 48 hours of the election, the results will be in,” Heck said. “It will be announced both in person and on our social media and website. I will be announcing the results of the election on March 19.”
The election will be hosted online on March 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Students can log in with their TTU account and vote at ttu.edu/vote/. The SGA website stated that the results of this election will be announced at 6 p.m. on March 19 at the North Plaza of the Student Union Building.
