The Texas Tech Student Government Association hosted a meeting Thursday to review and vote on multiple senate resolutions.
It was stated in the meeting, which took place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Tech College of Media and Communication, that from late January to early February, members of the Budget and Finance Committee interviewed representatives of over 200 on-campus student organizations to determine each organization’s fiscal needs. Both graduate and undergraduate groups were allotted money depending on their needs.
Organizations that run out of SGA funds may apply for more money from the contingency fund, although extra funds are not guaranteed.
Allocated money that is unused by organizations is returned to the state, thus making it more difficult for Senators to apply for money in the following fiscal year.
Representatives from two organizations, Every Nation Campus and the Black Graduate Student Association, attended a portion of Thursday’s meeting to receive the verdict of their appeals requesting a different allocation than the one originally assigned to them.
After deliberation from both parties, it was voted that Every Nation Campus should receive $500 instead of the $0 initially stated on the Senate Bill. Senators voted to increase the Black Graduate Student Association funding from $500 to $850.
After the appeals, the Senate Bill listing funding for undergraduate and graduate organizations was moved to third reading and final passage.
Three other items that were placed on third reading and final passage include:
- A resolution stating the SGA supports all students and will report misconduct to the appropriate authorities. There have been reports of racism targeting people of Chinese descent due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China. Although reports of said racism are not local, the bill states the Student Senate stands by diversity, equity and inclusion on campus and will not tolerate racist acts.
- Implementing a more intensive recruitment practice to increase engagement within different areas of the campus community. This is especially meant to encourage SGA First Year Engagement Program growth. Recommendations for executing this included creating posters and flyers and sending an email from the Student Body President prior to the First Year Engagement Program application deadline.
- Implementing an annual workshop for students in the College of Education to better prepare them for the Pre-Admission Certification Exam.
A Senate Resolution congratulating Randy Wade for his appointment as Director of Development for the College of Media and Communication was moved for immediate adoption and adopted unanimously.
Four items were moved to second reading and sent to all committees including:
- A bill stating student health insurance should be validated before working in an on-campus laboratory.
- The creation of a college-specific SGA email address so Senators can be easily reached by the student body and informed of student requests and ideas.
- Providing monthly, optional testing for sexually transmitted diseases and sexually transmitted infections. Although the Risk Intervention and Safety Education Office partners with the Lubbock Health Department to provide testing once a semester, the SGA would like to increase how often students can get tested. In doing so, students can be offered a safe testing opportunity with trusted sources at recurring dates, thus decreasing the likelihood of diseases or infections from spreading.
- The suggestion that Senators host an introductory meeting with the dean of the college they represent to help new Senators network and better understand their roles.
It was also voted that all committee reports were read and accepted.
