Senate seat reapportionment, upcoming events for students and achievements within the Texas Tech community all were topics discussed during a Student Government Association meeting Thursday.
A senate bill regarding allocating seats in the 56th Session of the SGA Student Senate based off Tech’s 2019 enrollment numbers was passed and placed on third reading and final passage.
Because of the Senate Reapportionment Act of 2014, according to the agenda for the meeting, seats in the Senate are allocated annually.
Upon adoption of the act, according to the agenda, 15 seats will be allocated to the College of Arts and Sciences, 14 to at-large senators, nine to the Graduate School, seven to the Rawls College of Business and the College of Engineering each, five to the College of Human Sciences and University Studies each, four to the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and the College of Media and Communication each, three to the College of Education and two to the Honors College, College of Visual and Performing Arts, the School of Law and the College of Architecture each.
In addition to this bill, the Student Senate discussed other resolutions during the meeting.
The Student Senate offered a resolution of impeachment against Student Senator Amela Dizdarevic, who has incurred 4.5 absences from mandatory meetings.
Senate resolutions there were passed and placed on second reading include:
Supporting the University Career Center’s expansion of its Career Closet in order to provide graduation attire to students.
Urging Tech Athletics to evaluate recruitment practices regarding implementing record checks for Title IX violations and implementing restrictions for student athletes who have a history of sexual misconduct.
Commending the College of Media and Communication for working to install private feminine hygiene disposal units in women’s restrooms.
Along with the multiple resolutions passed, SGA spotlighted different events set to benefit the Tech community.
SGA President David Rivero discussed multiple upcoming events this semester.
Through partnering with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Rivero said SGA will help host the inaugural Business Expo and and Internship Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Lubbock Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. In addition, the SGA internship fair, which will provide opportunities to all majors, will take place on March 11 at the Student Union Building.
On Feb. 20, Rivero said students can get the opportunity to hear SGA executive officers discuss campus issues and answer questions at the next SGA Townhall meeting.
For those who want to see speakers present on the topic of women’s rights, one can attend REDRaider Talks, which will take place on March 5, Rivero said. During the following month, which is considered Sexual Assault Awareness Month, SGA will be assisting with programs for the “It’s On Us” campaign, which is dedicated to ending incidents of sexual assault on college campuses.
Regarding a way to give back to the community, Rivero said one can participate in Tech to Town on April 25. Tech to Town is an SGA initiative that consists of members of the Tech community giving back to the city of Lubbock by volunteering.
“As Texas Tech students, we like to utilize a lot of the resources from the community, but we don’t always think about giving back,” he said.
Little tasks, such as cleaning up trash and painting houses, are some ways people participate in Tech to Town, Rivero said.
To conclude the event, the Student Senate passed and moved senate resolutions regarding individual accomplishments to third reading and final passage.
The Student Senate congratulated the Tech Meat Judging Team for winning the 14th national title for the program in Dakota City, Nebraska, and the Tech men’s golf team for a successful 2019 season. The Senate also congratulated Cindy Akers, associate dean for Academic and Student Programs in the Tech Agricultural Education and Communications department, for being named president of Non-land-grant Agriculture and Renewable Resources Universities, Scott Burris for being named the new chair of the Agricultural Education and Communications department and Steve Fraze for serving in that position and Jeremy Marston, assistant professor in the Tech Chemical Engineering department, for receiving the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Research Award.
Along with congratulating members of the Tech community, the Student Senate paid condolences to Brandon Sayegh, a freshman agriculture major from Plano, who died on Dec. 23, 2019.
