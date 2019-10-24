The Texas Tech Student Government Associate met to discuss various efforts to improve life on campus for students, faculty and staff on Thursday.
SGA student senators met at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Tech Media and Communication building to discuss topics such as the decreasing attendance at football games, a new centralized reporting system and making mental health resources on campus more accessible.
SGA President David Rivero gave a few updates on initiatives SGA has been working on recently.
“Maybe, you all have noticed,” Rivero said, “there has been a decrease in the amount of students actually attending our football games, the lowest numbers we’ve ever had.”
SGA has been partnering with the university to create a tailgate designed to incentivize students to come to the games and stay for the entire duration, Rivero said.
Rivero also announced the date of the next SGA town hall meeting on Nov. 6. He said food and refreshments will be provided for those in attendance.
“My favorite part of the year is upon us: election season,” Rivero said. “I really look forward to multiple strong blocks this year.”
Several other initiatives were presented at the meeting by various senators.
Mason Leachman, an SGA senator, proposed a new reporting system called Raider Report; it is designed to simplify the Tech reporting process.
“If you’ve ever had to report anything, you know that it can be kind of a long process,” Leachman said. “Raider Report is really just an effort to put all those different reporting services into one streamlined place.”
Leachman said he and another SGA senator met with Matthew Gregory, the dean of students, who asked them to work on this initiative.
In addition, Leachman said the link to the centralized reporting system would be on the SGA website to be more accessible to the students the SGA represents.
Hanna Taylor, another senator, presented an idea for a partnership with the mental health professionals on Tech campus to give students easier access to mental health resources.
“I think we have a lot of mental health resources across campus, which is fantastic, but we just need better ways to allow students to utilize these resources,” Taylor said.
Taylor also said the initiative would ease the strain mental health faculty and staff feel from the increasing number of students looking to receive counseling.
Taylor proposed partnering with the Tech psychology master's program. The program requires students to complete an 800-hour internship, which could be fulfilled by undergraduate students seeking help.
Mental health professionals hosting counseling sessions in residence halls would create a more inviting atmosphere and make it easier for students to get help, Taylor said.
However, Paulina Cortes, another senator and a member of the public relations committee for SGA, said she wrote a similar piece of legislation last semester. Some factors prevented its implementation.
“This is a really great plan, but it’s not going to be possible,” Cortes said. “They (the Student Counseling Center) don’t have the resources right now.”
After researching this topic, Cortes said she found barriers that could not be overcome at that point in time.
Other legislation pieces were also discussed in the meeting, such as the installation of new water fountains in the Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures building, providing more feasible resources for parents on campus and providing electrical outlets in laundry rooms in residence halls.
In addition, another piece of legislature presented by Student Sen. Hagan Wright proposed students should be provided scantrons for in-class exams.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in class, and I’ve seen people who forgot scantrons who've been quite panicked,” Wright said.
Another piece of legislation discussed at the meeting involved the implementation of job placement software. Currently, each department has their own method of job placement, but the new software would make it centralized and more accessible.
Overall, the SGA members put many ideas designed to better Tech on the table to be discussed and voted on.
“There’s been quite a few senators who've reached out to the team and who have stopped by our offices to discuss different initiatives and just different ways to really impact the student body,” Rivero said. “We're really trying to push that involvement and being intentional about the outreach that we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.