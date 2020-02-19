Executive candidates are campaigning for the Student Government Association elections, which are quickly approaching.
Students will have the opportunity to elect executive candidates as well as representatives from their colleges on Election Day, which takes place on March 4 and 5.
Most candidates belong to a bloc, meaning candidates have the same campaign goals in mind and work together to share the information with the public. Even though candidates may be on the same bloc, each candidate is voted for individually.
“For the Future,” is one such bloc and is made up of executive candidates Haley Pratt, Rolando Bernal, Emily Shriner and Hayden Gonzales.
Pratt, a junior journalism major from San Antonio, is running for student body president and said her bloc, “For the Future,” was formed months ago and aims to fix inconsistencies around campus.
“So, kind of like, the reason we started was we just saw a lot of outdated and like, inconsistent aspects of Texas Tech, and that’s kind of where the ‘For the Future’ like, started,” she said. “We’re kind of trying to change things for future generations, like, for the future of like, the current students, for our lives, our careers, everything, because you know, everything you do now has an impact on your future.”
“Tech Together” is another SGA campaign bloc and consists of executive candidates Hunter Heck, Colin McLaren, Klay Davis and Charles Ramey II.
Heck, a junior philosophy and Spanish major from Panhandle, is running for student body president and said the bloc’s overall goals include making Tech a safer, smarter, more affordable and inclusive campus. One way she said the bloc plans to do this is by creating a safe bar initiative.
“We’d like to partner with local bars to train their staff to recognize signs of sexual assault before it happens,” she said. “Make sure that everyone’s night out is a safe night out.”
Viet Nguyen, a graduate student from Dallas involved in the higher education administration program, is running for graduate vice president with the bloc, “Tech Grads for All,” which she said is the first all-graduate student campaign at Tech.
The main goals of her bloc, Nguyen said, involve tuition-free English classes for non-native English speakers, a childcare facility with night hours for those who have class at night and an active shooter app with geolocation tools to let students know where the safest building is.
“So yeah, we don’t have as much initiatives as the other campaigns,” Nguyen said, “but these are pretty strong to include everyone.”
Nguyen said if she were elected she would focus on the childcare facility initiative and speak with administrators for guidance.
“Here’s what is so special about other people running with me,” she said, “is that I have a group of people who are smarter than I am, know different things and can probably include information where my back is — where I don’t know, you know?”
Although “Tech Grads for All” does not have social media accounts, Nguyen said the bloc will create a presence on social media soon.
The “For the Future” bloc focuses on safety patrols and measures for those on campus, a basketball overflow area, a juice and smoothie bar in the Recreation Center, a farmer’s market on campus, more affordable textbook options and a change in the passing period between classes, Pratt said.
More information on the initiatives can be found on the bloc’s social media sites at forthefuture.ttu.
“If I’m elected, my goal is definitely to, like the initiatives that we’re running on,” Pratt said. “I definitely want to get those established because I know it was important to us to run on initiatives that like, were sustainable and can actually, potentially happen.”
Bernal is a junior marketing and finance major from Carrollton and is running for internal vice president. “For the Future” aims to create a safer, more inclusive environment on campus by promoting transparency and continuity within SGA, he said.
“So, overall campaign goals is we just want to make sure that students feel safe on campus, make sure they’re included, they feel a sense of belonging within our school, they have the best Red Raider experience possible,” he said.
If elected, Bernal said he would be president of the Senate. Some of his biggest goals would include creating meaningful legislation students care about and providing an open space for students to reach out to SGA officials.
“What I want to do with Senate is just make sure they’re motivated, inspired to write pieces that they know will actually make a difference within their college,” he said.
Graduate student Hayden Gonzales is working toward his master’s in business administration and is running for graduate vice president. He said his bloc, “For the Future,” has teamed up with a local liquor store to combat drunk driving and wants to provide extra safety measures on campus along with more entertaining initiatives such as the basketball overflow area.
“We want to provide a hotline you can call, put it on the back of your ID,” he said. “Say you’re walking from the library to your dorm, or from, you have a night class and you want to get to your dorm or your car to wherever you’re going, so you can, someone will come, meet you where you’re at and walk you to your car, or to your building, wherever you need to go safely.”
Aside from campaign goals, the graduate student from Beaumont said if elected, he would try to improve career opportunities for students; one way he said he would do this is by working to implement a rotational program, specifically for engineering students.
“What I want to do is, I want to get one of those big-time corporations, whether it be ExxonMobil or Shell or Valero or, you know, a major wind energy corporation in this area or whatever it may be,” he said. “I want to get in talks with them so whenever they’re like, ‘Okay we, our employees, we want to send you to get your master’s,’ they send it to us — that is a program that I want to build.”
Emily Shriner, a marketing and management junior from Allen, is running for external vice president and said although her bloc’s initiatives may not all pass, they are all manageable ideas.
“I think that a big thing is sometimes students will hear these initiatives and think, “Oh well, that’s not going to happen, that’s not feasible,’ but we’ve researched these, talked to faculty and staff, all of that to make sure that these are actually feasible and can happen,” she said.
A goal of Shriner’s, she said, is to implement safety ushers and security guards on campus at night.
“A big thing that I’m wanting to implement that has been done in the past somewhat, but I really want to emphasize safety and security on campus.”
In the “Tech Together” bloc, Heck said if elected she would use her position to shift the campus culture to include deeper inclusivity and togetherness. Students are welcome to visit the SGA office on the third floor of the Student Union Building anytime to discuss whatever may be on their minds, she said.
“And so, I think like, shifting the environment and culture of identity and kind of that sense of value and worth students experience,” she said, “just letting them know that they’re valued for who they are and not what they do in the classroom.”
More information on “Tech Together” initiatives can be found on their social media sites under techtogether2020.
Klay Davis, a junior animal science major from Florence, is running for internal vice president and said his bloc aims to create a welcoming environment at Tech where students feel at home.
“We’re doing that through representation, through a diverse body in which we feel that we have put a bloc together of senators that duly represents Texas Tech well and, obviously, the diversity even, our exec team, as well,” he said.
If elected, Davis said a main focus of his would be creating and passing legislation students care about.
“As internal vice president, my role is, would be to be in charge of the senate chamber, in which I would be in charge of roughly 80 senators or so,” he said, “and I would ensure that they are passing legislation that is duly representative of the student body and my role would mostly pertain to that.”
Charles Ramey, a graduate doctoral student studying educational psychology, is running for graduate vice president and said his goals mainly focus on graduate students, such as providing a $5 lunch for all students.
“Well, there are several, there are several initiatives that our campaign is working on, but I’m working on, specifically, graduate initiatives, and I am looking to one, we’re looking at food options for one,” he said.
Ramey said he would also like to increase awareness of SGA work around campus, network more with leaders of organizations to hear about their events and needs and assist international students with the expertise of an international policy lawyer.
“We would like to develop an international policy lawyer that is available for all students and that is on-call whenever there is, they need legal advice that’s dealing with international law,” he said.
Junior finance student Colin McLaren is running for external vice president and said his bloc is looking to increase affordability and mental health resources, create a campus bar, improve Tech’s connection to the community and create the multicultural center that has been discussed on campus.
“I think affordability is one of our big ones that we’re going to push heavily on,” he said. “I think like, building community spaces is another. I think in light of recent events, one of the, some of the big stuff that we really want to focus on is how we bring this campus together.”
The student from New Braunfels said another goal of the “Tech Together” campaign is increasing mental health resources, something he said he has worked on in the past with Heck.
“We actually wrote a piece that fully funded the mental health access on-campus,” he said. “It’s about a $1.5 million piece where we actually went in and we raised that money to make sure that we were able to fully fund mental health access on-campus.”
If elected, McLaren said one of his main goals would be increasing voter awareness and participation on-campus, especially since Texas state legislation is being created and decided upon, much of which may focus on education.
“One of the things I’d really like to get done is I’d really like to get a, I think they’re called ‘ex officio members of the city council,’ so what we would do,” he said, “is we would have a non-voting student that would sit on the student, city council and actually interact, be a part of those meetings and really represent the needs of the students.”
Voting is open from March 4 to 5 and can be submitted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.