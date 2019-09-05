The Texas Tech Student Government Association will partner with the City of Lubbock to barricade Broadway on Saturday.
The barricade will occur at 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 on Broadway from University Avenue to Avenue X, according to a Tech SGA news release. Cars will be able to leave the Broadway barricade, but no vehicles can enter Broadway within the specified time range.
Lubbock Police Department officers will be present on Broadway to ensure the area is secure, according to the news release. No encampments will be allowed in the barricaded area.
For more information about the barricade or free discount codes for Uber and Lyft, which a ride share location will be available for on Main Street across from St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, contact SGA at sga@ttu.edu.
