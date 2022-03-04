The Student Government Association announced its 2022-2023 general election results March 4.
For student body president, Austin Phillips won with 60 percent of the votes and will serve in the position for the next academic year.
Andrew Ibrahim was elected as the external vice president and Aliyah Efotte as the internal vice president. Graduate school vice president will be Jeremiah Neal.
According to SGA, these results are uncertified due to the financial records and admission process. Financial disclosures for SGA candidates are due 5 p.m. March 5.
Below is the list of winners:
At-Large Senators:
Austin Phillips
Aaliyana Mayfield
Aliyah Efotte
Abigail Ashcraft
Christy Adejokun
Joel M. Rivero
Kara Ashworth
Natalie DuPre
Hayden Frick
Isaac Griffin
Gaby Marinelarena
Andrew Ibrahim
Josh Adamek
Kendall Toelle
Landry Turner
Avire Douglas
Preston Smith
SGA also announced each college senator:
Honors College
Trevor Wilkinson
Claire Brown
Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resources
Emilee Sanderson
Maggie Davis
Ryan Hess
Taylor Limbaugh
College of Architecture
Michael Maney
Folake Oladapo
College of Arts and Sciences
Trinity Shipp
Claire Oldner
Tadie Self
Eltayeb Diab
Tyron Bufford II
Citlali Moya
Molly Orr
Hannah Smith
Addie Sparks
Reagan Gibbs
Monica Nag
Toby Szustak
Anisha Moolupuri
Clay Coronado
Brooke Barrett
College of Business Administration
Jake Simmerman
Matthew Gresback
Anna Katherine Cannon
Miranda Jasso
Cole Lyons
Will McVicker
Katie Rose Jensen
College of Education
Caroline Ewing
Taylor Black
Abigail Lorena Franco
College of Engineering
Elisabeth Van
Omar Abdelwahed
Zarmin Hussain
Bibhav Chamagain
Kieran Binkley
Kathryn Bell
Andrew Homles
Graduate School
Idera Lawal
Jeremiah Neal
Cortney Park
Joshua Cazares
College of Human Science
Kallie Blacklock
Houston Heck
George Allen
Sedra Amassyali
Sekinat Idris
College of Media and Communication
Evelyn Smith
Emma Montgomery
Rebecca Beale
Payton Carter *
Carly Jade Hamilton*
*Will face in run-off
University Studies
Alana Hurst-Lopez
Visual and Performing Arts
The result is pending
