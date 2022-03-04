Austin Phillips delivers opening remarks

Austin Phillips introduces himself to the audience at the Student Government Association Executive Candidate Forum on Feb. 28, 2022. Phillips says if asked as a child what he wanted to be when he grows up, he would say a Red Raider. Phillips says he believes his school spirit will help guide him on his journey to become an effective Student Body President

The Student Government Association announced its 2022-2023 general election results March 4. 

For student body president, Austin Phillips won with 60 percent of the votes and will serve in the position for the next academic year. 

Andrew Ibrahim was elected as the external vice president and Aliyah Efotte as the internal vice president. Graduate school vice president will be Jeremiah Neal. 

According to SGA, these results are uncertified due to the financial records and admission process. Financial disclosures for SGA candidates are due 5 p.m. March 5.

Below is the list of winners: 

At-Large Senators:  

Austin Phillips

Aaliyana Mayfield

Aliyah Efotte

Abigail Ashcraft

Christy Adejokun

Joel M. Rivero

Kara Ashworth

Natalie DuPre

Hayden Frick

Isaac Griffin

Gaby Marinelarena

Andrew Ibrahim

Josh Adamek

Kendall Toelle

Landry Turner

Avire Douglas

Preston Smith 

SGA also announced each college senator: 

Honors College 

Trevor Wilkinson 

Claire Brown 

Davis College of Agricultural Science & Natural Resources 

Emilee Sanderson

Maggie Davis

Ryan Hess

Taylor Limbaugh 

College of Architecture 

Michael Maney

Folake Oladapo 

College of Arts and Sciences

Trinity Shipp

Claire Oldner

Tadie Self

Eltayeb Diab

Tyron Bufford II

Citlali Moya

Molly Orr

Hannah Smith

Addie Sparks

Reagan Gibbs

Monica Nag

Toby Szustak

Anisha Moolupuri

Clay Coronado

Brooke Barrett

College of Business Administration

Jake Simmerman

Matthew Gresback

Anna Katherine Cannon

Miranda Jasso

Cole Lyons

Will McVicker

Katie Rose Jensen

College of Education

Caroline Ewing

Taylor Black

Abigail Lorena Franco

College of Engineering

Elisabeth Van

Omar Abdelwahed

Zarmin Hussain

Bibhav Chamagain

Kieran Binkley

Kathryn Bell

Andrew Homles

Graduate School

Idera Lawal

Jeremiah Neal

Cortney Park

Joshua Cazares

College of Human Science

Kallie Blacklock

Houston Heck

George Allen

Sedra Amassyali

Sekinat Idris

College of Media and Communication

Evelyn Smith

Emma Montgomery

Rebecca Beale

Payton Carter *

Carly Jade Hamilton*

*Will face in run-off

University Studies

Alana Hurst-Lopez

Visual and Performing Arts

The result is pending 

