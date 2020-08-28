After being made aware of videos depicting acts of racism from members of Texas Tech Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Tech Student Government Association asked student organizations to combat racism Saturday on Twitter.
SGA President Hunter Heck, a senior Spanish and philosophy major from Panhandle, said after learning of these videos, SGA laid out measures for campus organizations to take in these situations and have set up training days that include cultural competence training. These trainings are available for free for all students.
“We stand with students of color at Texas Tech University,” Heck said. “While we cannot delete the past, we can and will commit ourselves to cultivating a space where no Red Raider feels unsafe or unvalued because of their race, gender, sexuality or other group membership.”
However, this is not the first run in the SGA has had with FSL concerning acts that demonstrate racism.
Caleb Morris, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for SGA, said after the Frat Chat in the summer of 2018, which was a student discussion shared on social media involving racist comments, and the lack of cultural sensitivity education people received after it makes the following initiatives imperative to cultural change at Tech.
Cultural sensitivity education should start at Red Raider Orientation, Morris said.
Fraternities and sororities should have ramifications built into their constitutions for racial situations that suggest people be required to take cultural sensitivity class before being able to return to the organization, Morris said.
“When you know better, you do better,” he said.
Overtime, Morris said sensitivity training can create a new culture within an organization, one where everyone can feel safe and comfortable being who they are regardless of what they look like.
“Treat everybody how you want to be treated.” Morris said.
Kimberly Thornton, director of Tech Center for Campus Life, said the Panhellenic Council is beginning what they call, “Courageous Conversations” within their chapters, while the Interfraternity Council is beginning curriculum on diversity and inclusions. Both of these programs are designed to educate people on cultural sensitivity.
“We are truly committed to making changes in the fraternity and sorority life,” Thornton said.
Initiatives such as these have been in the works for the last few years, Thornton said. But unfortunately, they have not yet been put into place.
However, Morris said the fraternities and sororities will have to upload their updated constitutions to Tech Connect soon.
Regardless, Heck’s ultimate goal is to achieve a stronger, campus-wide implementation of anti-racism curriculum and disciplinary procedures, she said. In addition, SGA is working on a justice system with the Office of the Dean of Students.
“Students, know you are seen, you are heard, you are valued,” she said, “your voice matters here at Texas Tech University.”
