Students not being able to find jobs, extending the current 10-minute passing period and implementing a safe word program were all topics discussed during the Texas Tech Student Senate meeting Thursday evening.
Isaac Griffin, Student Government Association senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, discussed legislation, which was sent to the second meeting and to all committees, highlighting how some students have not been able to find jobs. But how, Tech Hospitality Services is offering jobs with benefits.
“Hospitality Services have recently been very low staffed,” he said. “I’ve talked to a lot of students that live on campus, and they have said that they are looking for jobs but don’t know where to look. Using residential halls to advertise said jobs would be beneficial for hospitality services.”
Hospitality Services offers benefits, such as helping with scholarships, dining bucks and three meals a shift, Griffin said.
Taylin Antonick, SGA senator in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, said the time that is given to students during a passing period is not long enough for all students.
“Sometimes, when scheduling classes for a new semester, people don’t often look at how far they need to go across campus when moving from building to building,” she said. “Unless you are walking very fast, ten minutes is not enough time to make it to class on time.”
Some professors are understanding but not all are going to give students extra time to make it to class. Antonick said. The legislation Antonick brought up, which would suggest extending that period of time from ten to fifteen minutes, was placed to second reading and sent to all committees.
Natalie Benavides, SGA senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, brought up legislation, which was placed to second readings and sent to all committees, about implementing a safe word program students can use in residence halls.
“People often will use a code word in case they need to get out of a situation,” she said. “With this similar idea, the students can use this within residence halls to prevent sexual assault or any other kind of dangerous situation.”
There was a recent situation where a man was knocking on the doors in a female dorm hall and falsely saying he was with housing, Benavides said. Risk Intervention and Safety Education, Title IX and housing are in full support of this program.
Other Student Senate resolutions that were placed on second reading and sent to all committees include:
- Implementing a more cost-friendly parking option for students.
- Opening rooms in the College of Education for students to use.
- Recording Zoom calls for lectures and making them available for students to watch.
The Student Senate also congratulated members and groups of the Tech community during the meeting.
The Student Senate congratulated Austin McNamara on setting a school record during the West Virginia and Tech football game by punting a ball 87 yards.
They also congratulated Mayukh Dass, associate dean of graduate programs and research at the Tech Rawls College of Business, and G. Tyge Payne, Snyder Professor of Strategic Management and Kent R. Hance Chair in Entrepreneurship at the Rawls College, on being honored and named as the Rawls College’s Endowed Chairs of Business Administration and Entrepreneurship.
The Student Senate also expressed their condolences to the family and friends of Tech student Nikolas Walter Cole who died Oct. 22.
