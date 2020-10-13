Feedback from the Texas Tech community and efforts from the Tech Student Government Association preceded a university decision to not resume in-person class meetings from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.
This decision was made based on feedback from students, parents, faculty and staff and the need to maintain health and safety from COVID-19, according to an email from Tech President Lawrence Schovanec Tuesday. During these days, which will consist of in-person and hybrid classes transitioning to online learning, all campus facilities, such as residence halls, dining areas and student services, will operate on normal schedules.
In addition to this feedback, the Tech Student Senate passed a resolution Sept. 24 recommending university administration to not resume all in-person instruction and testing after Thanksgiving break.
Hunter Heck, Tech student-body president and a senior philosophy and Spanish major from Panhandle, said SGA stressed to Tech why these plans are important.
“This legislation suggests a transition for all in-person and hybrid classes to go into an all online format after Thanksgiving for the rest of this semester,” she said. “The hope is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Asking students to go back home for Thanksgiving and then come back for finals is discouraged by COVID-19 guidelines, Heck said. Not returning to in-person instruction after the break is a plan SGA determined to be the safest option after looking into what other schools are doing.
“The cost of having to be online for three day is far outweighed by the benefit of mitigating the spread, instead of potentially putting students' lives at risk for three days,” she said.
Faisal Al-Hmoud, SGA external vice president and an economics and finance major from Lubbock, said this was a key piece of legislation to pass.
“Something about COVID that we quite didn’t do in March but we are doing now is being proactive instead of reactive,” he said. “We don’t want to wait here and see what happens, especially when temperatures begin dropping in November and December.”
Part of the reason why Tech has been doing such a good job dealing with issues resulting from the virus is because of legislation, such as this, as it is a representation of what the student body wants their university to do about these situations, Al-Hmoud said.
“There is no point for students to come back for that amount of time,” he said. “This allows students to stay with their families and take finals online. It is there to ease up the burden on students.”
Klay Davis, SGA internal vice president and a senior animal science major from Florence, said SGA is the communication between the student body and Tech.
“SGA found it important to pass this bill because the student body is what makes up the Student Government Association,” he said. “This concern was raised by students. Therefore, we passed this piece through the Senate. It directly reflects what the student body wants; that is what we are here to do: to give what the student body wants.”
Davis supports this legislation and other legislation that deals with the expectations that are expressed by the student body, he said.
Regardless, Heck said this legislation recommending the university to make changes to how classes are conducted after the break is important for future SGA legislation.
“In order to ensure that we make a safer return in the spring,” she said regarding the need for this legislation and related administration rulings. “If we take these precautions now and begin planning on how we can implement policies in the spring, we can better ensure the wants that students have are met.”
