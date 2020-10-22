Excused absences on Election Day, a cheaper parking pass and make-up exams all were topics discussed in Thursday evening's Texas Tech Student Government Association meeting.
Senator Wharton discussed legislation, which was moved to third reading and final passage, aimed at encouraging all professors to excuse any student who is planning on voting on Election Day without the worry of facing repercussions from missing a class.
“We would like to extend the consideration for excused absences for any student that plans on voting on Election Day,” she said. “There are many barriers for students wishing to participate in early voting, such as being in quarantine or trying to hold down a job.”
At-large Senator Rolando Bernal addressed a bill regarding a parking pass that is more affordable for the rest of this semester. This bill also was moved to third reading and final passage.
“Something that I found out that isn’t being made aware of enough is there is a parking pass that is $35 for the remainder of the school year to park after 2:30 p.m. in Commuter North or Commuter West without getting a citation,” he said.
This pass is available for all students only this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bernal said. This pass is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so he encourages students if they are seeking cheaper parking to consider this pass. To do so, a person will need to call or visit the Tech Transportation and Parking Services office if they want to seek out this option.
Other Senate bills that were passed to third reading and final passage included:
- Stating the sentiments of SGA to waiver parking fees for Library parking on Election Day.
- Asking that the rental time for media equipment from the College of Media and Communication be extended from 24 hours to 48 hours.
Another piece of legislation that was sent into second reading regarded SGA offering a solution for students to have a make-up exam offered by their professors at the end of the semester.
College of Arts and Sciences Senator Kora Kolle said students' stress are high when they have to take multiple midterms in a condensed period of time.
“I’m offering a solution for professors to have a solidified date for students to make up an exam at the end of the semester, so a student can achieve a more accurate GPA.”
Students will frequently study more for one test than another if both of these tests are in a condensed period of time, Kolle said. This is unfair to the students because it can come down to a choice of which exam they want to do better on instead of studying diligently for both with an appropriate amount of time.
In addition to these pieces of legislation, SGA acknowledged the accomplishments made within the Tech community.
SGA congratulated Kristin Hales, Tech associate professor and Thorton Distinguished Chair in animal science, for receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to further her studies of antimicrobial resistance and potential hazardous gene transfer in high risk cattle.
The Senate also congratulated the Tech Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement on hosting a successful Pride Week and receiving national recognition as one of forty campuses across the nation for ‘Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges’.
The Student Senate also shared their condolences to the families and friends of Austin Brooks Reed, who died on Oct. 12, and Lucas Ramsey Warrick, who died on Oct. 10.
