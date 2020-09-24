The need to not have in-person classes and testing after Thanksgiving break has been an issue multiple universities across the nation have considered amid the pandemic.
The Texas Tech Student Senate voted Thursday evening to immediately adopt legislation that recommends administration to conclude all in-person instruction and testing prior to Thanksgiving break to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Channing Wicks, Student Government Association at-large senator, said the legislation does not end courses prior to Thanksgiving break but moves classes to all-online after Thanksgiving. Amendments were made to the legislation to allow students to ask for permission from faculty or staff to access laboratories and design studios when needed.
In addition to access to studios, campus libraries and laboratories, the resolution states students residing or working on campus can access residence halls and places of employment so long as health precautions are followed.
The main point of the legislation is to avoid having people bring COVID-19 to campus after traveling during Thanksgiving break, Wicks said. Immediately adopting the legislation was meant to give people time to prepare for the change.
“Basically, it will work, hopefully, how this spring did, but we just want to give the staff and faculty more time,” she said.
The matter of conducting final exams was discussed during the meeting.
Immediately adopting the legislation now will give faculty and staff time to prepare to have certain finals online, Wicks said.
In addition to classes after Thanksgiving break, members of SGA stressed the importance of voter registration for Election Day on Nov. 3, which has a voter registration deadline set for Oct. 5.
Legislation regarding the formation of an ad-hoc committee to encourage voter participation was placed on third reading and final passage.
Montana Chandler, SGA Arts and Sciences senator, said getting this senate resolution on final passage is important with the approach of the voter registration deadline.
“So, this committee is charged with the task of helping out and encouraging voting as well as good citizenship and supporting our democracy here,” she said.
