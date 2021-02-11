.
On Feb. 11, the Texas Tech Student Government Association held Legislation for meeting eight.
To start the meeting, Student Body President Hunter Heck discussed updates from what the executive branch has been working on this semester.
There will be events on campus throughout Black History Month and this month also includes the first wellness day, which occurs on Feb.26. Additionally, SGA will be hosting a wellness week for students the week of Feb. 22-26. There will be giveaways, food discounts at certain restaurants, student musicians on campus and Instagram Live events throughout the week.
Heck said that she is working with the Provost Office and Academic Council to make it mandatory for all levels of undergraduate students to have mid-term grades posted. Currently, mid-term grades are only mandatory for first-year students and athletes.
Lastly, Heck addressed the lack of menstrual product disposal units. Many buildings on campus were lacking disposal units. Heck had a meeting with Noel Sloan, vice administrator of Finance, and Sean Childers, assistant vice president of Operations, she said. The meeting stated that 99 percent of the campus had been updated with the disposal units in bathroom stalls. Additionally, Heck is trying to get free menstrual products provided on campus.
After Heck wrapped up, External Vice President, Faisal Al-Hmoud, took the floor.
Al-Hmoud stated the Senate and all of SGA’s function is to create values in students’ lives on campus, and the way they do that is with transparency.
The first initiative Al-Hmoud addressed is the safe bar initiative. The safe bar initiative is significant because there needs to be progress in the culture, Al-Hmoud said. President Lawrence Schovanec and Risk Intervention and Safety Education are behind them and are eager to see what the SGA does.
Al-Hmoud and Jad Zeitouni, director of Special Programs, are planning a town hall at the beginning of March.
Lastly, Graduate Vice President Charles Ramey II spoke on Black History Month and its history. This month is filled with events that should uplift and enlighten the student body of the work and passion of the Black community, he said.
Below are bills and initiatives that were addressed during the SGA meeting:
- A bill that implants mid-term grades be given to undergrad students at all levels has been moved to third reading and final passage.
- Since November, an initiative has been in work to provide additional training for bars, bar owners, and bar bouncers to recognize when a student is at risk. This initiative has been imminently adopted.
