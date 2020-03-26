As a part of the Clery Act, the Texas Tech Police Department notified the university’s students about a sexual assault on campus that happened in the Kinesiology Building on Thursday.
After a female student met with her professor inside of a lab by herself, she reported that the professor allegedly forcibly fondled her breasts, according to a Tech Crime Alert Notification. Tech Police Department has taken steps to keep the professor away from all students and campus facilities after he was identified.
If anyone experiences any similar offenses, the Tech Police Department encourages them to call 806-742-3931 or 806-743-2000. The dispatch center will accept calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Although this incident does not pose a threat at this time, Tech has implemented a campus closure due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the release.
