On Monday, May 17, 2021 the City of Lubbock received a tornado warning from the National Weather Service in Lubbock. With the threat of severe weather, Lubbock and Texas Tech offer students and citizens several warning notification systems.
The last time Lubbock received a tornado warning was on April 30, 2012, according to Justin Weaver, meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service in Lubbock. Sending out tornado warnings is something the NWS is careful about.
“We’re very careful about issuing tornado warnings in the first tornado warning we issued for the city of Lubbock in nine years,” Weaver said.
There are two weather advisories that come from NWS, watches and warnings. Watches, according to Weaver, are when conditions are favorable for severe weather to happen. Warnings are issued when the threat of severe weather is high enough that the public needs to be warned about.
The NWS will send out alerts through the Wireless Emergency Alerts that will pop up on people’s cell phones, Weaver said, in the event of severe weather. NWS also has a network of weather radios that will receive alerts from the NWS.
“We have these weather radios that they're almost like a smoke detector, they'll actually alarm and tell you there's a tornado warning for your area,” Weaver said.
Tech also has an emergency warning system, TechAlert!, in place for Tech students, faculty and staff to utilize. Chris Miles, emergency management director at Tech, said TechAlert! is the primary way for the university to notify the campus community of emergency or safety events.
Chad Beights, Cleary compliance director for Texas Tech University System, said that all Tech community are automatically enrolled in the TechAlert! system through their Tech emails and their phone number that is on file with the university. Students, faculty and staff can update their contact information at https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/EmergencyAlert/.
“You just need to have that your correct number listed, in the TechAlert! system, so we can send you information on what is going on so if there's somebody dangerous on campus that's going to be going to the TechAlert! System”, Miles said. “That's going to be your quick way to find out what's going on and what you need to do right now.”
The Tech campus is also equipped with tornado sirens. If students hear the sirens, Miles said, they should head to the lowest point in a building and into the most interior room of the building. Weaver said that in case of a tornado to protect your head and to put as many walls between yourself and outside.
The City of Lubbock will soon be getting 45 sirens; however there is a set back with installing them due to a manufacturing delay, said Lacey Nobles, communications & marketing manager for the City of Lubbock. The sirens will be apart of Lubbock's Outdoor Warning System and will be handled by the Office of Emergency Management for Lubbock.
“The best way to stay alert is they can sign up for LBKAlert,” said Nobles.
Citizens can sign up for LBKAlert through www.lbkalert.com or through mylubbock.us/lbkalert. When signing up for LBKAlert, Nobles said, citizens will automatically receive weather alerts from the NWS. Citizens can also chose to receive traffic alerts
“However a citizen chooses to get their alert, no matter the avenue of receiving that alert, once you get one for a tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm warning. Don't wait for the next one,” Nobles said. “Once you receive it, you need to seek shelter right then, you never know where or when something catastrophic could happen so always heed the warning as soon as you get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.