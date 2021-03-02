The severe winter storm that occurred on Feb. 14 and lasted for a week in Lubbock may have caused trouble for local businesses. Some had to close temporarily, others remained open while struggling with the heavy snow. Grocery stores and supermarkets are part of the few that decided to continue business despite the weather conditions.
The snowstorm had a huge impact on the stores’ supply chains, Bryan Norman, department chair at Texas Tech’s Department of Industrial, Manufacturing & Systems Engineering, said. Most grocery stores have their supplies delivered by truck from a warehouse or distribution center, and regardless of the claims, grocery stores might not be out of stock at all.
“I’m sure that when the roads make it difficult to travel, they probably have very limited truck deliveries to that warehouse,” Norman said. “But trucks would still go from that warehouse to the grocery stores on a daily basis. I am sure they are replenishing things that have shorter shelf-life multiple times per week.”
In addition, things with higher shelf-life like canned goods or toilet paper were still replenished regularly to make sure the supply was enough for customers in need.
Norman said the problem here, if there were any, is not on the stores themselves, but rather the distribution centers. Being the main distributor, these centers rely on supply sources around the state, usually Dallas or Houston. Having the snow on the way might be disruptive for shipments to safely enter the warehouse for distribution.
There are some exceptions for this claim, one of them being if the business decided to store little amounts of a product and sell them gradually, Norman said.
“Many companies are trying to be leaner and try to keep smaller amounts of inventory. That means you don’t need that much space to sort the inventory, and you get to turn around your investment faster. This happens in many areas of business and not just retail,” Norman said. “But if you keep small inventories during a supply disruption, you will have new problems, because you don’t have enough to supply people’s needs.”
The snowstorm brought historic below-zero temperatures that might not be ideal for storage of food and heat-sensitive products. Regarding this, Norman said supermarkets and most grocery stores tend to have their products stored in a climate-controlled area, which makes them almost unsusceptible to the freezing temperature. The only problem at hand is in case of an emergency outage, which could render the temperature controlling system useless for a period of time.
“If they know that there might be outages in the area, they can just seal the storage,” Norman said. “Similar to how it is at home, when you lose power, the food in your refrigerator doesn’t immediately go bad. You can keep it closed and it might last for at least a day or two, and your refrigerator will maintain a good temperature.”
Joey Marcades, communications coordinator at United Supermarkets, said since Lubbock was not heavily affected by power outages, they did not have any problem with supply storage and quality.
“I believe when the City announced the outages, some of our stores lost power over the span of couple days with outages,” Marcades said, “but it was never over 30 to 40 minutes, which we can one hundred percent manage. Thirty to 40 minutes aren’t a big deal, we have backup generators at every location.”
With how prepared most supermarkets are, the impact of the snowstorm is reduced to minimal. The pricing of most products in supermarkets did not change much over the course of the weather event. Marcades said that the severe snowstorm did impact their stores at certain aspects, but pricing is believed to be kept at normal rate.
Contrary to this, Jim Burns, a professor at Tech’s Rawls College of Business Administration, said that people can expect a rise in product pricing during and shortly after the snowstorm in grocery stores.
“Due to the limitation of supplies, plus the supply demand coming into play, that will start to push up prices," Burns said. "You will see an increase in the price of products or services that have limited supply."
The snowstorm does not only impact retail business on matters regarding supplies, but also on the aspect of demand. With the heavy snow and unstable traffic, people are more likely to stay inside at their own residence and order online instead of going outside to shop. Burns said this is likely the reason why some businesses had to close temporarily during this period.
“They cannot sell their products, while having to keep their doors open, which caused them more money. This is obviously a problem,” Burns said.
Two weeks after the snowstorm has subsided, people can barely feel the effects of it on the retail industry. However, weather is sometimes unpredictable, catching even the most prepared people off guard. As grocery stores and supermarkets continue their business, it may be helpful to be more aware of the weather pattern to prepare for the worst scenario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.