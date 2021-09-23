The Student Senate of Texas Tech convened for its third senate session of the academic year on at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 in the College of Media and Communication building.
The Student Senate heard reports from the executive officers of SGA.
President Faisal Al-Hmoud did a special tribute to a local student who is part of the Lubbock Independent School District. Al-Hmoud moved on and reminded the senators about the new normal and the initiatives the bloc ran on during the spring 2021 elections.
Ebere Nwachukwu, external vice president, said Tech's SGA did well at the annual Big 12 Conference for student governments. She also said the Safe Night Out initiative is seeking volunteers from the senators to be retrained by RISE to help progress the initiative.
Also, SGA has chosen Guadalupe Elementary in the LISD to partner with as part of the local chess initiative to encourage students to go to college, Nwachukwu said. She also said SGA will be sending 50 chess boards to the country of Botswana.
Jarret Lujan, graduate vice president, said thank you to the senators for helping out with Hispanic Serving Institute week. He also said SGA is in the works of creating a Hispanic leadership roundtable discussion.
He also said he will be nominating senators to serve on the fee-setting committees as well as the Coffee with the GVP being hosted on Oct. 14.
Taylin Antonick, internal vice president, said she appreciated the hard work the senators have put into this current session.
After hearing the executive updates, the senate moved into first reading of resolutions. There were no resolutions brought to first reading.
The senate then suspended the rules of the senate to bypass hearing reports from the 11 standing senate committees and 11 college committees.
President of the Student Senate Antonick moved the session into the second reading of two senate resolutions.
Senate Resolution 57.11 — The Student Senate asking Transportation & Parking Services for additional spots for students to park Lime scooters in the Commuter West Parking Lot. The piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the majority support of the senate.
Senate Resolution 57.14 — The Student Senate regarding the Texas Tech University System Health Policy and Public Health Think Tank as the prominent think tank in West Texas for health equity and access. The piece was moved to third reading, voted on and adopted with the majority support of the senate.
Antonick moved on to the senate’s consent calendar consisting of five congratulatory senate resolutions and two condolence senate resolutions. All pieces were moved to the third reading and passed with the full support of the senate.
Antonick ended the third session of the 57th Student Senate at 6:42 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.