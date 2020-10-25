The Senate voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett toward a final confirmation of becoming a justice on the Supreme Court, which is expected to take place Monday.
The advancement consisted of a 51-48 vote, according to the Associated Press. Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly for the advancement despite objections from Democrats.
