After senators were sworn in Thursday for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, one may wonder what to expect in the coming days.
The first session of the trial, which will continue at 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, will consist of discussing the organizing resolution, according to CNN Politics. Afterward, opening arguments will commence.
Opening arguments will consist of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. leading House impeachment managers, who will have 24 to make arguments, according to the Associated Press. The White House will be given 24 hours as well to respond.
The exact schedule for the trial will remain unknown until the passing of the organizing resolution, according to CNN Politics. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to follow the model of former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, which consisted of the 24-hour arguments on each side followed by 16 hours for questions from the senators.
Opening arguments could take less than 10 days if both sides do not utilize their full 24 hours, according to CNN Politics. The senator questions could take three days.
