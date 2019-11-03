With plans on going to a Texas Tech basketball game, safety and security regulations may be the last worry on one’s mind.
As one prepares to enter the United Supermarkets Arena, knowing certain safety precautions may be beneficial.
Upon entering the USA, Tech’s event staff will inspect bags, Tech Police Department Lt. Amy Ivey said.
Tech has enforced a clear bag policy at all ticketed events since 2016, according to the Tech Athletics website.
Tech adopted the clear bag policy to improve public safety and make ticketed events more secure, according to the Athletics website.
The clear bag policy prohibits any attendee from bringing a bag larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches into the arena, according to the Tech Athletics website. Although, a clear one-gallon plastic freezer bag is accepted.
Small clutch bags about the size of a hand and any medically necessary items can be taken into an event after being inspected, according to the Athletics website. Guests can bring in blankets to keep warm, but they need to be slung over a shoulder when entering the arena to keep inspections running smoothly.
If an attendee attempts to bring a prohibited bag through bag check, they will have to put the bag in their vehicle, according to the Tech Athletics website.
Attendees can bring in seat cushions and seatbacks, but the cushions cannot have any pockets, zippers, compartments or covers, according to the Tech Athletics website. Seatbacks cannot have attached armrests.
Tech PD officers will be stationed at the entrances next to bag inspection stations, Ivey said.
“If (the event staff) encounter someone with a particular item, they’ll call officers over,” she said.
During the men’s basketball games, 32 to 35 police officers are present, Ivey said. Less are present during the women’s basketball games because of reduced attendance.
If an attendee has a concern with anything they see, they can talk to any officer at the game, Ivey said.
“There are numerous officers located at the concourse,” Ivey said, “but they should call 911 if it’s an emergency.”
After the caller gives the 911 operator their location, the operator will inform the Tech PD dispatch, Ivey said. After the game, members of Tech PD, the Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock Sheriff’s Department will direct traffic as people leave the event.
Rachel Wohleb, a sophomore business major from Beaumont, said she has felt safe at the arena when attending past events.
“I think it’s nice to feel safe and not have to worry about anything happening,” she said.
